11 of the coolest neighbourhoods in Edinburgh according to locals

From quirky bars to bargain thrift shops and cafes with speciality brew whatever type of trendy day out you’re looking for the list below can show you where the coolest areas are located.
Take a look through our photo gallery to discover the happiest places to live in Auld Reekie, according to the people who live here.
1. Leith
Leith was the most commented "cool" area of Edinburgh. Now easily accessible by tram the once separated neighbourhood from Edinburgh is a popular area to hang out. With plenty of quirky pubs, independent cafes and shops leading down to the waters of Leith where the infamous Teuchters Landing and weekend arts and food market awaits. | Jolene Campbell Photo: Jolene Campbell
2. Morningside
If you're looking to be the best and coolest dressed person on the streets of Edinburgh the charity shops in Morningside won't disappoint. A leafy, affluent area its good for an stroll with an iced coffee in hand. | mov8 Photo: mov8
3. Portobello
The seaside suburb in Edinburgh automatically gained cool points for its effortless beauty. Perfect for walk along the sand, visiting the food stalls or the pop up sauna by the seafront. | Lisa Ferguson Photo: Lisa Ferguson
4. Dean Village
Looking straight out of a fairytale book the buildings in Dean Village make for the perfect photo opp. Other cool things to see in and around Dean Village include the Dean Cemetery, the Dean Gallery and the Gallery of Modern Art. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
