Edinburgh retro: 25 old Edinburgh photos that show the city as you’ve never seen it before

By Gary Flockhart
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 04:00 GMT
You won’t believe some of these photographs were taken in Edinburgh

From an underground chamber to an old lighthouse tender in Leith that went on to become a multi-award-winning hotel, we’ve dipped into the archives to find 25 pictures that show Scotland’s capital city in a different light.

1. 25 photos that show Edinburgh like you’ve never seen it before

The mysterious series of hand-carved passageways and chambers hidden below Gilmerton have been linked to witchcraft, smugglers, Covenanters and the Knights Templar.

2. Gilmerton Cove

The mysterious series of hand-carved passageways and chambers hidden below Gilmerton have been linked to witchcraft, smugglers, Covenanters and the Knights Templar. Photo: Fiona Brims

A cyclist makes his way along the top of Salisbury Crags at sunset.

3. Salisbury Crags

A cyclist makes his way along the top of Salisbury Crags at sunset. Photo: Rob McDougall

The Innocent line was a horse-drawn railway line connecting St Leonard’s and Dalkeith. Completed in 1831, it was Edinburgh’s debut railway, and its tunnel is one of the oldest in the United Kingdom.

4. Innocent Railway Line, Dalkeith

The Innocent line was a horse-drawn railway line connecting St Leonard’s and Dalkeith. Completed in 1831, it was Edinburgh’s debut railway, and its tunnel is one of the oldest in the United Kingdom. Photo: geograph/Jim Barton

