1. 25 photos that show Edinburgh like you’ve never seen it before
Take a look through our gallery to see 25 pictures that show Edinburgh in a different light. Photo: Third Party
2. Gilmerton Cove
The mysterious series of hand-carved passageways and chambers hidden below Gilmerton have been linked to witchcraft, smugglers, Covenanters and the Knights Templar. Photo: Fiona Brims
3. Salisbury Crags
A cyclist makes his way along the top of Salisbury Crags at sunset. Photo: Rob McDougall
4. Innocent Railway Line, Dalkeith
The Innocent line was a horse-drawn railway line connecting St Leonard’s and Dalkeith. Completed in 1831, it was Edinburgh’s debut railway, and its tunnel is one of the oldest in the United Kingdom. Photo: geograph/Jim Barton
