‘Absolutely livid' e-scooter owner ‘kicked off’ Scotrail service to Edinburgh

Paul Nixon, who works in the Capital as a general manager said there was ‘no legal reason’ that allowed ScotRail staff to ask him to leave the train.

The 43-year-old added that he has travelled to Edinburgh with his e-scooter most days for the last 12 months and has never had issues before.

Mr Nixon has formally complained to ScotRail bosses about the incident which happened on Friday, November 26, aboard the 7.55 am train from North Berwick.

ScotRail have confirmed that Mr Nixon was asked to leave the service due to safety fears surrounding his e-scooter.

The angry general manager said: "I was evicted off the North Berwick to Edinburgh train by the train driver.

"The justification for my removal was I was carrying a prohibited item, an e-scooter, which was folded up next to me under my seat and not causing any obstruction.

"I produced a printed copy of both ScotRail conditions of travel and National Rails conditions of travel which have no mention of this rule, but the driver said he was not driving the train with me on it and set about finding the ticket conductor.

“I was asked again to remove myself from the train, which in the interest of the other passengers who I didn't want to make any later, I did."

Growing concerns about e-scooter safety, says Scotrail

A spokesperson from Scotrail told the Evening News that white there is no current policy about bringing e-scooters onto their trains the company is considering introducing restrictions after the devices were linked to a fire aboard a London train.

Passengers had to abandon a service at Parsons Green station in west London last month after a scooter caught fire then continued to burn on the platform.

Transport union TSSA have since said that e-scooters posed a "significant threat" to the public and rail staff.

E-scooters are legal and should be permitted on trains, says Mr Nixon

Mr Nixon said as there was no mention of these concerns on his tickets and he has been left extremely frustrated by the inconstant communication from Scotrail.

He said: “I have contacted ScotRail customer service and they could not confirm or deny it I was breaking any rules.

“I do not understand what a Company such as ScotRail cannot get its communication right either internally or with the general public.”

Mr Nixon went on to say that he does not believe e-scooters pose any greater risk to safety than electric bikes or wheelchairs.

He said: “I am aware that some owners "tune" their e-scooters or modify them and I would argue that these may pose a greater risk, but one which has been purchased by a reputable company and has been well maintained should be fine.

“Given that e-scooters are sold legally and are licensed to be sold in this country, I do not see them posing any greater risk than any other battery-operated mode of transport, for example electric bikes and electric wheelchairs.”

Scotrail has been contacted for comment.

