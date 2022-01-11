Subject to some remaining pandemic travel rules, it’s now possible to hop on a plane and jet off to the sun, with the departures board at Edinburgh Airport once more filled with exciting destinations.

Spain is traditionally one of the most popular countries for British tourists to visit, with the city of Malaga providing a gateway to the golden sands of the Mediterranean.

It’s one of the easiest places to fly direct from Edinburgh year-round, with a range of airlines servicing the route, often offering cheap flights outside school holidays.

So, here’s everything you need to know before booking your flight to Malaga.

How do I get there?

Scheduled direct flights from Edinburgh Airport leave for Malaga-Costa Del Sol Airport every day and are provided by Jet2, Ryanair, EasyJet and Tui.

Remember that just because you fly out with one airline it doesn’t mean you have to fly back with the same carrier – often combining two different airlines will mean more convenient times and cheaper fares.

Malaga has plenty to offer - from a lively bar and restaurant scene, to world class museums and galleries.

The flight time from Edinburgh to Malaga is around 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Why would I want to go there?

There are a range of fascinating tourist attractions in Malaga, including the dramatic Alcazaba fortress, the Gibralfaro Castle, the Malaga Roman Theatre, the Malaga Botanic Gardens and Malaga Cathedral.

There are also nearly 30 museums and art galleries, covering everything from Flamenco dancing to Russian art.

The Costa del Sol boasts some of Europe's finest sandy beaches.

Must-sees include a branch of the famous Pompidou Centre and two museums celebrating the fact that Picasso was born in Malaga – the Picasso Birthplace Museum and the Picasso Museum.

There are several sandy beaches within walking distance of the city centre, while there are numerous great bars and restaurants to choose from, including in the trendy Soho neighbourhood.

If it’s a relaxing beach holiday you’re after there are a string of resorts to suit all budgets along the Costa del Sol, with Marbella just a 45 minute drive away.

And for longer stays, there are penty of fun day trips available – with the pick being Granada and its famous Alhambra, the most visited tourist attraction in Spain, which is less than two hours away.

Marbella is one of the most popular resorts on the Costa del Sol and is less than an hour from Malaga.

What are the Covid restrictions?

If you’re fully vaccinated at least 14 days before travelling you can enter Spain from Scotland without needing to test or quarantine regardless of your reason for travel.

You must produce proof of your vaccination, with children under the age of 12 exempt.

If you are not vaccinated you may only enter Spain for ‘essential’ purposes – which does not include tourism.

On returning to Scotland you will again need to show evidence that you have been fully vaccinated (a double dose unless you have received a single dose vaccine), as well as have completed a passenger location form and have booked a PCR or lateral flow test to take on or before your second day home.

Remember restrictions may change at the last minute, so always check the latest on the Scottish Government website.

How do I get into town from the airport?

Regular trains leave from the airport destined for Malaga City Centre from a station just next to Terminal 3.

There are also buses that offer direct transfers from the airport to Malaga Bus Station, Marbella, Estepona, Algeciras, Granada, Nerja, Seville, Torrox, Almunecar, Alemeria and Cordoba.

For those wanting to skip publ;ic transport, there is a selection of private transport options, including taxis, minibuses and car hire.

