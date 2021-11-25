Last winter, foreign travel was firmly off the menu as Covid restrictions left flights cancelled and holiday resorts empty.

But this year we are once again free to travel and the departures board at Edinburgh Airport is once again filled with attractive destinations for a week-long holiday or long weekend away.

For those of us comfortable with boarding a plane again, we thought we’d look at what options are available without the hassle of connecting flights or transfers.

It goes without saying that you should check the Covid restictions for your destination of choice with the Scottish Government before you go.

Here are ten top options for a break in a climate significantly warmer than Edinburgh’s.

1. Rome Edinburgh Airport is well served for flights to the Italian capital - with five a week provided by Ryanair. There is no shortage of attractions to check out in Rome, with temperatures of up to 15C in December and an average of three hours of sunshine each day. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Antalya For a different kind of Turkey this fesative season, both Jet2 and Turkish Airlines fly to Antalya from Edinburgh Airport throughout the winter. You can expect temperatures of up to 16C in December, with an average of five hours of sunshine a day. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Athens Thousands of years of history can be explored in Athens this winter, with Aagean Airlines and easyJet offering flights from Edinburgh. You can enjoy temperatures of up to 16C in December and an average of five hours of sunshine a day while you tramp around the Acropolis. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Faro Faro is the gateway to Portugal's stunning Algarve region - a firm favourite with British tourists. Both Ryanair and Jet2 will fly you from Edinburgh to December temperatures of up to 17C and an average of five hours of sunshine a day. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales