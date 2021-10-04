Now that Scotland’s travel restrictions have been simplified, large parts of Europe have been opened up to tourists previously put off by the costly and complex Covid testing regime.

The scapping of the amber and green lists means that hopping on a plane for a long weekend away is a realistic option for the first time in more than 18 months.

Of course many people are understandably not comfortable travelling just yet - but for those that are, a short flight to a familiar destination is the perfect way to dip a toe back into the water of international travel.

Many airlines have now reintroduced a full schedule of flights, and the departures board in Edinburgh Airport is filling up once more.

And with hotels keen to attract guest back after a long lockdown, there are bargains to be had.

Just make sure to check prices with different airlines to get the best deal – and remember there’s no reason why you shouldn’t fly out with one airline and back with another.

Finally, before you book anything, make sure you know the entry requirements for the country you intend to visit on the UK Government website.

Here are 10 destinations within three hours flight time of Scotland, with scheduled departures meaning you can enjoy a short break of between two and four days this autumn.

1. Warsaw With a fairytale castle, a stunning river location, plenty of history, a magnificent old town and a museum dedicated to vodka, Poland's capital has plenty going for it. It's a 2 hour 30 minute flight from Edinburgh, with Ryanair and Wizz Air flying on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Jersey The largest of the Channel Islands, Jersey is only a 1 hour 40 minute flight fom Edinburgh and is known for its beaches, cliffside walking trails, inland valleys and historic castles. Easyjet have flights leaving on Friday and returning on Sunday, making for a perfect long weekend. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Amsterdam There are no shortage of flights to Amsterdam from Edinburgh - KLM and Easyjet fly to the Dutch capital daily. Popular with stag and hen weekends for its vibrant nightlife, it's also home to some of Europes finest museums and art galleries. The flight time is around 90 minutes. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Riga Still cheap for British tourists, the capital of Latvia is the perfect size to explore on foot. If you've had enough of Riga's stunning old town, the pretty Baltic Sea resport of Jurmala is just a short train ride away. Ryanair and Air Baltic fly there every day other than Saurday and the flight time is 2 hours 35 minutes. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales