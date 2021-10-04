Now that Scotland’s travel restrictions have been simplified, large parts of Europe have been opened up to tourists previously put off by the costly and complex Covid testing regime.
The scapping of the amber and green lists means that hopping on a plane for a long weekend away is a realistic option for the first time in more than 18 months.
Of course many people are understandably not comfortable travelling just yet - but for those that are, a short flight to a familiar destination is the perfect way to dip a toe back into the water of international travel.
Many airlines have now reintroduced a full schedule of flights, and the departures board in Edinburgh Airport is filling up once more.
And with hotels keen to attract guest back after a long lockdown, there are bargains to be had.
Just make sure to check prices with different airlines to get the best deal – and remember there’s no reason why you shouldn’t fly out with one airline and back with another.
Finally, before you book anything, make sure you know the entry requirements for the country you intend to visit on the UK Government website.
Here are 10 destinations within three hours flight time of Scotland, with scheduled departures meaning you can enjoy a short break of between two and four days this autumn.
