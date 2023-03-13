Edinburgh Airport announces two flights a day to New York this summer and autumn

Edinburgh Airport has announced they will have two flights a day to New York this summer and autumn.

The transatlantic flights with United Airlines will fly passengers to Newark Liberty International Airport, which is situated around 16 miles from midtown Manhattan

Holidaymakers will be able to jet off to the Big Apple between May 26 to October 28 2023.

Photo: Getty Images

Kate Sherry, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport said: “This additional service is great news for the airport as it provides even more connectivity to the US by giving us an extra bite at the Big Apple during the peak summer season.

“We know New York is a city that generates excitement for travel as well as its importance for business and trade, but this will also make inbound tourism that little bit easier by offering visitors from America another way to get here and see what Scotland has to offer.

“It shows the confidence United Airlines has in our airport and the strength of our relationship with each other as we continue to work together to grow their presence here and Scotland’s direct connectivity to the USA.”

Karolien De Hertogh at United Airlines said: “We are excited to be adding a second daily service from Edinburgh to our hub at New York/Newark.