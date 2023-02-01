New Ryanair flights from Edinburgh to the Italian city of Venice are available to book now – and some seats can be had for just £29.99.

The low-cost airline has launched a limited-time seat sale for early bird customers looking to bag themselves a bargain on their Summer 2023 holiday with discounted seats available now on Ryanair.com.

The airline will offer three flights a week from Edinburgh Airport to Venice Marco Polo Airport. Further Ryanair flights to Venice will depart from Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol and Manchester.

Venice is one of the most beautiful cities in Europe.

With its breathtaking buildings and world-famous canals, Venice is sure to be a popular location for holidaymakers this summer.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady, said: “With Easter and Summer’23 fast approaching, we are delighted to be bringing even more choice and value to our British customers with the addition of these new Venice routes to our Summer ‘23 schedule, offering our customers in Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Edinburgh and Manchester even more choice when planning their long-awaited summer holidays.

“To mark the good news, we’ve launched a limited-time seat sale for early bird customers looking to bag themselves a bargain on their Summer ’23 holiday with fares starting from just £29.99 available now on Ryanair.com.