Edinburgh Airport: ‘Irish and Scottish eyes smiling’ as airline increases flights between three capital cities
A major airline has announced new daily flights this summer from Edinburgh to Dublin and Belfast – due to high demand.
Emerald Airlines, the exclusive operator of Aer Lingus Regional services, will offer eight flights per day from Edinburgh Airport to Dublin, and four flights per day from the Scottish capital to Belfast.
Speaking about the announcement, Ian Lough, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines, said: “We're thrilled to announce the expansion of our services from Edinburgh to Dublin and Belfast.
“With each passing year, we've steadily increased our capacity, responding to the growing demand from our customers. We look forward to welcoming passengers onboard as we gear up for the busy Summer season ahead!”
Kate Sherry, Chief Commercial Officer (Aero) at Edinburgh Airport, said: “Irish and Scottish eyes will be smiling with the news of Emerald’s expansion, with even more flights to Dublin and Belfast ahead of the summer season.
"It’s fantastic to link our three capitals like this and we’re encouraged that Emerald Airlines is meeting the demand for these flights – and we’re sure many of our passengers will be looking forward to experiencing what all of these cities have to offer.”
