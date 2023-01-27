The extra service to Antayla will run on Tuesdays, from March 28 to April 25.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Just weeks after being recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider, we are delighted to be announcing even more award-winning flights and holidays to Turkey for customers and independent travel agents to choose from. As the UK’s leading airline and tour operator to Turkey, we are experiencing strong demand from customers looking to enjoy some early Turkish sun and take advantage of the fantastic value the destination offers. As always, we have been quick to respond by adding extra capacity to Antalya and Dalaman from seven of our UK bases.

"This expansion further strengthens our commitment to the destination and comes as a result of us working with our industry and hotel partners in Turkey. We are looking forward to bringing even more holidaymakers to this fantastic destination and allowing them to experience our VIP customer service.”

Arzu Kahraman Yilmaz, Counsellor of the Turkish Culture and Information Office in the UK, also commented: “Through our partnership with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays and the new flights they are offering, more UK visitors will be able to experience destinations across Türkiye in 2023. Our summer destinations offer many historical, gastronomic and cultural travel options, all as part of a relaxing summer holiday. We look forward to welcoming more Jet2.com and Jet2holidays guests from across the UK in the months ahead.”