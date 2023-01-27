Edinburgh Airport: Jet2 announces new flights to sunny holiday destination from Edinburgh for spring 2023
A budget airline has added additional flights from Edinburgh Airport to Turkey for this spring.
Jet2 announced it has increased flights on sale from Edinburgh to Antalya – a resort city on Turkey's Turquoise Coast. The popular holiday destination is well-known for its sunny weather, golden beaches and mountain scenery.
The extra service to Antayla will run on Tuesdays, from March 28 to April 25.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Just weeks after being recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider, we are delighted to be announcing even more award-winning flights and holidays to Turkey for customers and independent travel agents to choose from. As the UK’s leading airline and tour operator to Turkey, we are experiencing strong demand from customers looking to enjoy some early Turkish sun and take advantage of the fantastic value the destination offers. As always, we have been quick to respond by adding extra capacity to Antalya and Dalaman from seven of our UK bases.
"This expansion further strengthens our commitment to the destination and comes as a result of us working with our industry and hotel partners in Turkey. We are looking forward to bringing even more holidaymakers to this fantastic destination and allowing them to experience our VIP customer service.”
Arzu Kahraman Yilmaz, Counsellor of the Turkish Culture and Information Office in the UK, also commented: “Through our partnership with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays and the new flights they are offering, more UK visitors will be able to experience destinations across Türkiye in 2023. Our summer destinations offer many historical, gastronomic and cultural travel options, all as part of a relaxing summer holiday. We look forward to welcoming more Jet2.com and Jet2holidays guests from across the UK in the months ahead.”
The expansion from Jet2 is a positive sign that demand for international travel is returning, after the Covid pandemic caused a steep drop in the number of people flying. In 2020, Edinburgh Airport recorded its lowest number of passengers since 1995. However, earlier this week, Edinburgh Airport announced that it reported a strong recovery in 2022, as passenger numbers rose significantly.