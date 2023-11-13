Edinburgh's Bankhead Drive flooded as Met Office predicts more heavy rain in city
Images shared with the Evening News show significant flooding along Bankhead Drive in Sighthill, with vehicles navigating through substantial surface water that extends along the street into Bankhead Broadway.
No weather warnings are in place for Edinburgh but the forecast is expected to be bleak for the majority of the day. The Met Office forecasts cloudy weather with a 10 per cent chance of rain until 4pm today. Rain is then expected to hit the Capital from 5pm onwards with the Met Office reporting the chance of rain increases to 50 per cent.
Despite the miserable weather, visibility is expected to be good for the majority of the day, however Traffic Scotland has warned drivers to plan ahead today after ‘several areas’ affected by flooding this morning and urged people to check their route tracker ahead of journeys.
Travel advice for driving through flooded areas issued by Transport Scotland recommends drivers to ‘drive slowly using first gear and try to keep the engine revving at a high rate’ and be ‘particularly vigilant for pedestrians and cyclists during winter weather.’
Traffic Scotland recommends drivers reduce their speed ‘by around a third’ in wet conditions and advise that ‘stopping distances will be at least double those required for stopping on dry roads’ due to less traction on the roads.