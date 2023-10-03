As well as being voted Scotland’s best, The Balmoral was named as the UK’s number two hotel

The Balmoral, an iconic Rocco Forte hotel in the heart of Edinburgh, has been named as the best in Scotland.

In the category “top hotels in the United Kingdom” at the 2023 Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards, the landmark city centre hotel also earned the number two slot in the UK. It lost out to Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa in England, which claimes the top spot.

The accolade arrived after over 520,000 Condé Nast Traveller readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting.

The Balmoral’s General Manager, Andrew McPherson said: “I am delighted to share that we have been recognised as the best hotel in Scotland for 2023. It is truly an honour to lead such an incredible team who showcase the very best of Scottish hospitality everyday. The Balmoral team works hard to provide our guests with unforgettable experiences and cherished memories.

“The walls of The Balmoral hold a century of beautiful stories, from its opening in 1902 to now, and the Condé Nast Traveller 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards has highlighted quite how many of our guests continue to hold a special place in their hearts for this hotel.”