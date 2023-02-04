The Six Nations is back for its 2023 edition, keeping rugby fans on the edge of their seats over the next five weekends from today (February 4) until March 18. Unless you’re lucky enough to be watching inside one of the six host stadiums, the next best thing is the atmosphere at a packed-out pub or sports bar.

The six sides aiming for grand slam glory by the end of March remain the same. England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Italy and France will play matches over the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are dozens of cool venues dotted in and around Edinburgh showing the tournament, many of which boast fun activities if you’re feeling competitive as well as hearty food and drink options to tide you over, too. Here are three of the best sports bars in which to kick back and watch the Six Nations in Edinburgh, according to Google reviews.

The Globe Bar

“Great selection of continental and local beers and all at a reasonable price”

Where: Niddry St, Edinburgh EH1 1LG

Open: 12pm - 1pm

Murrayfield Sports Bar

“First ever time coming here and won’t be the last, bar staff are extremely friendly pies and drinks are amaze”

Where: 22 Westfield Rd, Gorgie, Edinburgh EH11 2QR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open: 12pm- 1am

The Black Bull

“Great atmosphere great staff and good food would recomend to anyone well done”

Where: 12 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2JU

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad