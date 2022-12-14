With the BBC’s flagship soap EastEnders having such a prolific output, it is always well-suited to a schedule shake-up in the midst of high-profile sporting events. In the summer, ahead of Wimbledon and Commonwealth Games, EastEnders released episodes early or as part of a box set so viewers could enjoy the series without constant interruption.

Throughout the four-week long tournament, the Qatar World Cup has taken precedence over some of BBC’s most-watched shows including Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors but it is EastEnder’s that has been hit the hardest during the last month.

The much-adored soap gears up for its Christmas special where the cast of Walford will make desperate attempts to win back lost soul mates and pull out all the stops to protect their families. So viewers can enjoy the ride, BBC execs have either released the episode early on iplayer or moved the programme to BBC Two.

But is that the case for tonight, is BBC One’s EastEnders on TV tonight and if not when will it air next?

Is EastEnders on TV tonight?

Due to the Qatar World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco, EastEnders will not air on BBC One on Wednesday December 14. BBC will not release an episode early via Iplayer nor will the show be broadcast on BBC Two.

When is EastEnders next on?

