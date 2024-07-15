Edinburgh developments: 10 exciting projects set to arrive in and around Edinburgh in the coming years

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 16:46 BST

Edinburgh’s skyline is ever changing. From the Port of Leith Distillery to the St James Quarter and revamped Meadowbank Sports Centre, several impressive buildings have arrived in the capital in recent years.

But there are also some great developments due to arrive in and around Edinburgh in the years ahead - with a state-of-the-art surf resort near Ratho opening later in the year, and a 8,500 capacity venue at Edinburgh Park set to open in 2027.

Here are 10 major projects to look out for in the coming years.

The £25million restoration of the King's Theatre will add new bars, cafes and a studio to the building, as well as improving the front of house, auditorium, stage and backstage areas. It is expected to open in 2025

1. King's Theatre restoration

The £25million restoration of the King's Theatre will add new bars, cafes and a studio to the building, as well as improving the front of house, auditorium, stage and backstage areas. It is expected to open in 2025 | Bennetts Photo: Bennetts

The Biomes is the futuristic addition to Edinburgh's Royal Botanic Gardens and will refurbish existing glasshouses and add new education & support facilities. The £90 million project is set to be completed by 2028

2. Edinburgh Biomes

The Biomes is the futuristic addition to Edinburgh's Royal Botanic Gardens and will refurbish existing glasshouses and add new education & support facilities. The £90 million project is set to be completed by 2028 | Smith Scott Mullan Associates, Nicoll Russell Studios

Costing £250 million, The New Town Quarter development will transform six acres of land in Canonmills, adding hundreds of homes, a 116-room hotel, alongside office, retail and leisure spaces. It is scheduled to open next year

3. New Town Quarter

Costing £250 million, The New Town Quarter development will transform six acres of land in Canonmills, adding hundreds of homes, a 116-room hotel, alongside office, retail and leisure spaces. It is scheduled to open next year | 10 Design Photo: 10 Design

A 60-acre surfing resort in Ratho is set to make big waves when it opens its doors later this year

4. Lost Shore surf resort

A 60-acre surfing resort in Ratho is set to make big waves when it opens its doors later this year | Lost Shore Photo: Contributed

