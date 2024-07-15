Here are 10 major projects to look out for in the coming years.
1. King's Theatre restoration
The £25million restoration of the King's Theatre will add new bars, cafes and a studio to the building, as well as improving the front of house, auditorium, stage and backstage areas. It is expected to open in 2025 | Bennetts Photo: Bennetts
2. Edinburgh Biomes
The Biomes is the futuristic addition to Edinburgh's Royal Botanic Gardens and will refurbish existing glasshouses and add new education & support facilities. The £90 million project is set to be completed by 2028 | Smith Scott Mullan Associates, Nicoll Russell Studios
3. New Town Quarter
Costing £250 million, The New Town Quarter development will transform six acres of land in Canonmills, adding hundreds of homes, a 116-room hotel, alongside office, retail and leisure spaces. It is scheduled to open next year | 10 Design Photo: 10 Design
4. Lost Shore surf resort
A 60-acre surfing resort in Ratho is set to make big waves when it opens its doors later this year
| Lost Shore Photo: Contributed
