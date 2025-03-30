From visiting the newly established weekend markets at The Pitt in Granton and visiting tranquil beauty spots, to planning a budget weekend getaway at nearby campsites and enjoying upcoming Easter activities – there is plenty to do in around Edinburgh in Spring.
There’s also a range of popular festivals set to return in the coming months, from Beltane on Calton Hill, the Meadows Festival and Hidden Door Festival.
Here are 10 things you can do in and around Edinburgh this spring.
1. Hidden Door Festival
This annual festival falls just outside Spring, running from June 11 – 15. This year the Hidden Door Festival takes place within a former paper factory at 1 Turnhouse Road. The arts festival features a range of live music and visual art with food and drink available on site | Hidden Door Festival
2. Weekend markets at The Pitt
Earlier this month The Pitt introduced weekend markets to its schedule where visitors can find a little bit of everything from jewellery, ceramics and vintage products, to vinyl, bakery items and fresh produce. People attending the Mini Mart can also access the venue’s large indoor bar area and there is also a range of outdoor street food stalls open for business. | The Pitt
3. Dr Neil's Garden
We’ve mentioned this beauty spot before – and mention it again with good reason. Located in Duddingston, this ‘secret garden’ was once named the most peaceful spot in the country. The small oasis makes for a brilliant day out during any time of the year and is especially beautiful during Spring | Third Party Photo: Third Party
4. Easter Egg Trails
There are a range of family Easter events taking place in and around the city – too many to mention here, but some to look out for are the Conifox Adventure Park Easter Festival on weekends from April 5 to 20, Lauriston Castle’s Easter Outdoor Fun on April 18 and 19, and the Newhailes House and Gardens Easter Egg Trails from April 18-20 | Submitted Photo: Submitted
