4 . Easter Egg Trails

There are a range of family Easter events taking place in and around the city – too many to mention here, but some to look out for are the Conifox Adventure Park Easter Festival on weekends from April 5 to 20, Lauriston Castle’s Easter Outdoor Fun on April 18 and 19, and the Newhailes House and Gardens Easter Egg Trails from April 18-20 | Submitted Photo: Submitted