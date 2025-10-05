10 people from Edinburgh who deserve to be recognised with a statue

3 . Sophia Jex-Blake, Scotland's first female doctor

Born and brought up in England, Sophia Louisa Jex-Blake became the first practising female doctor in Scotland. She was famous as one of the Edinburgh Seven - the first group of matriculated undergraduate female students at any British university. They started studying medicine at Edinburgh University in 1869, but the Court of Session ruled that they should never have been admitted. In 1878 she set up at Manor Place in the New Town as the city's first woman doctor. She also established a clinic for poor patients and later founded the Edinburgh School of Medicine for Women. She died in 1912 | supplied Photo: Sophia Jex-Blake, Scotland's first female doctor