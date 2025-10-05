10 people from Edinburgh who deserve to be recognised with a statue

Statues are a time-honoured way of recognising people who have achieved great things, played a key role in history or made a major contribution to society. But they are not without controversy, as has been made clear in recent years. Someone regarded as a national hero in one century may be viewed very differently in another.
And there is always the question of whether casting someone’s likeness in stone is really the best way to honour them - perhaps using the money to fund a living legacy by supporting the cause which they stood for would be a more practical memorial.
But statues seem to remain a favourite way of celebrating figures we feel should not be forgotten.
Here are 10 potential candidates - both living and dead - who might be considered deserving of a statue.
1. Sean Connery, actor
Edinburgh acting legend Sir Sean Connery was famously born in Edinburgh's Fountainbridge area and used to deliver milk for the St Cuthbert’s Co-operative Society. Before finding stardom he worked variously as a lifeguard at the Portobello open-air pool, a life model for art students, a coffin polisher and a lorry driver. He also won a bronze medal in the Mr Universe contest. In 1962 he became the first actor to play James Bond on screen with Dr No and starred in a total of seven Bond films, finishing with Never Say Never Again in 1983. A famous supporter of independence, he died in 1990, aged 90.
| TSPL
2. Alexander Graham Bell, inventor
One of Edinburgh's most famous sons, Alexander Graham Bell was a famous inventor, scientist and engineer who is credited with patenting the first practical telephone. He also co-founded the American Telephone and Telegraph Company in 1885. He lived from 1847-1922 when he died in Canada aged 75. Photo: Getty
3. Sophia Jex-Blake, Scotland's first female doctor
Born and brought up in England, Sophia Louisa Jex-Blake became the first practising female doctor in Scotland. She was famous as one of the Edinburgh Seven - the first group of matriculated undergraduate female students at any British university. They started studying medicine at Edinburgh University in 1869, but the Court of Session ruled that they should never have been admitted. In 1878 she set up at Manor Place in the New Town as the city's first woman doctor. She also established a clinic for poor patients and later founded the Edinburgh School of Medicine for Women. She died in 1912
| supplied Photo: Sophia Jex-Blake, Scotland's first female doctor
4. Doddie Weir, rugby star and MND campaigner
Born in Edinburgh in 1970, Doddie Weir grew up on a farm in the Borders and represented Scotland at national equestrian events, including competing against Princess Anne. He went to Daniel Stewart's and Melville College in Edinburgh and then studied at the Scottish Agricultural College. His rugby career began with a on a Scottish Schools tour of New Zealand in 1988. He made his first senior appearance for Scotland in 1990 and went on to win 61 Scottish caps, retiring in 2005. In 2017 he announced he had been diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease and set up a charity My Name'5 Doddie to raise money for research into a cure. He died in 2022, but the fundraising continues.
| Submitted