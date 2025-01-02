A number of new restaurants, cafés and bars emerged onto the scene in in 2024 - and we’ve compiled a list of places that are worth checking out.
In part two of this list we will look at 11 new businesses that opened in Edinburgh last year.
1. Singh Street
Singh Street is a contemporary Punjabi bar and kitchen serving street-food-inspired dishes. The Bruntsfield Place restaurant offers a range of eyewatering dishes from curries, small plates and an innovative brunch menu that includes Punjabi omelettes, bacon and egg Naan rolls, and baked eggs and masala beans | NW
2. Mara
Mara specialises in wine, cocktails and sharing boards has opened its door at The Shore in Leith. Split over two levels, Mara specialises in wine, cocktails and sharing boards. Located at The Shore, it runs a rotational wine list and boasts uninterrupted views over the waterfront as well as a large outdoor area | Mara
3. The Willow Tea Rooms
Located on Princes Street, the Willow Tea Rooms offers a full breakfast menu including cooked Scottish breakfast, morning rolls and scones. Visitors can also tuck into an impressive lunch menu which includes Cullen Skink, smoked haddock fishcakes, Scottish rarebit and classic Balmoral chicken. From 12pm every day, guests can also indulge in a lavish afternoon tea which includes a selection of sandwiches, home-baked scones and a choice of delicious cakes or baked savouries | The Willow Tea Rooms Photo: The Willow Tea Rooms
4. That's Amore
Serving delicious Italian food, That’s Amore opened in Northfield Broadway in honour of one of Edinburgh's most beloved chippy owners. Founded by the family behind award-winning Giovanni's Italian Takeaway, it is run by brothers Lorenzo and Mauro Pacitti, and is the latest chapter in the history of Giovanni's chippy, which stretches back over 50 years | That's Amore
