Filmed in Edinburgh and East Lothian, Department Q follows troubled detective DCI Carl Mork, played by Downton Abbey star Matthew Goode.

The nine hour-long episodes follow Mork and his police colleagues, as well as lawyer Merritt Lingard, played by Chloe Pirrie, around the Capital, with lots of exterior shots filmed in the city.

Prominent locations include the former job centre on Castle Terrace, which is transformed into the fictional Edinburgh Police headquarters. While the City Chambers becomes the city’s courthouse, and lead character Mork lives at a flat on Leith Links.

See our gallery below to check out 11 of the Edinburgh locations with feature in the hit new Netflix drama Department Q, available to stream now.

1 . The Calders Matthew Goode and Jamie Sives in the Calders area of Wester Hailes, known somewhat confusingly in the show as 'Leith Park' for the dramatic opening scene of Department Q on Netflix. | Netflix Photo Sales

2 . Princes Street Pivital character Merrit Lingard, played by Chloe Pirrie, in a tense scene at St John's Churchyard at Princes Street in the shadows of Edinburgh Castle. | Netflix Photo Sales

3 . Castle Terrace This former job centre where the bottom of Johnston Terrace meets Castle Terrace was transformed into the Edinburgh police headquarters for Department Q. | Google Maps Photo Sales