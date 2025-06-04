11 Edinburgh filming locations featured in popular new Netflix detective drama Department Q

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 4th Jun 2025, 14:40 BST

With a new Edinburgh-based detective drama currently topping the Netflix chart, we’ve taken a look at some of the Capital locations featured in Department Q.

Filmed in Edinburgh and East Lothian, Department Q follows troubled detective DCI Carl Mork, played by Downton Abbey star Matthew Goode.

The nine hour-long episodes follow Mork and his police colleagues, as well as lawyer Merritt Lingard, played by Chloe Pirrie, around the Capital, with lots of exterior shots filmed in the city.

Prominent locations include the former job centre on Castle Terrace, which is transformed into the fictional Edinburgh Police headquarters. While the City Chambers becomes the city’s courthouse, and lead character Mork lives at a flat on Leith Links.

See our gallery below to check out 11 of the Edinburgh locations with feature in the hit new Netflix drama Department Q, available to stream now.

Matthew Goode and Jamie Sives in the Calders area of Wester Hailes, known somewhat confusingly in the show as 'Leith Park' for the dramatic opening scene of Department Q on Netflix.

1. The Calders

Matthew Goode and Jamie Sives in the Calders area of Wester Hailes, known somewhat confusingly in the show as 'Leith Park' for the dramatic opening scene of Department Q on Netflix.

Pivital character Merrit Lingard, played by Chloe Pirrie, in a tense scene at St John's Churchyard at Princes Street in the shadows of Edinburgh Castle.

2. Princes Street

Pivital character Merrit Lingard, played by Chloe Pirrie, in a tense scene at St John's Churchyard at Princes Street in the shadows of Edinburgh Castle.

This former job centre where the bottom of Johnston Terrace meets Castle Terrace was transformed into the Edinburgh police headquarters for Department Q.

3. Castle Terrace

This former job centre where the bottom of Johnston Terrace meets Castle Terrace was transformed into the Edinburgh police headquarters for Department Q.

The courtyard of Edinburgh City Chambers is used for exterior shots of the court used in hit Netflix detective drama Department Q.

4. Edinburgh City Chambers

The courtyard of Edinburgh City Chambers is used for exterior shots of the court used in hit Netflix detective drama Department Q.

Related topics:EdinburghNetflixEast Lothian
