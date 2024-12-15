11 people from Edinburgh who deserve to be recognised with a statue

1 . Muriel Spark, author

Born Muriel Camberg in Edinburgh in 1918, Muriel Spark is most famous for her 1961 novel The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. Educated at James Gillespie's School for Girls, she then took a course in "commercial correspondence and précis writing" at Heriot-Watt College. She taught English for a short time and then worked as a secretary in a department store. After three years of marriage to Sidney Oswald Spark in Southern Rhodesia - now Zimbabwe - she left him because of his violent outbursts and returned to the UK in 1940. Her first novel, The Comforters, in 1957 won critical acclaim and was followed by a string of novels and short stories. She lived in New York for a while, then Rome before settling in Tuscany, where she died in 2006. | Evening Standard/Getty