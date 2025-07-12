12 Edinburgh beer gardens to visit as the city enjoys mini heatwave

The Met Office has forecast sunny weather for the capital across the weekend, with blue skies and highs of 24C on Saturday, and Sunday seeing sunny intervals with highs of 21C.
Take a look through our photo gallery for some beer garden inspiration.
1. The Salisbury Arms
The Salisbury Arms in Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh, reopened its doors on June 20 following an extensive refurbishment – with the historic venue now boasting a refurbished beer garden for the summer months.
| Submitted
2. Rose Street Garden
Rose Street Garden is a cool courtyard where you can sip delicious cocktails and a bite to eat behind the stunning Dome. Line of Duty's Martin Compston is among the famous faces spotted here. Photo: Play Media Group
3. The Outhouse
Tucked away on Broughton Street Lane, The Outhouse is still something of a 'hidden gem' boasting one of the best beer gardens in Edinburgh city centre. Photo: Third Party
4. The Sheep Heid Inn
Edinburgh’s historic Sheep Heid Inn has a beer garden which also comes highly recommended. Found in The Causeway, Duddingston, you can enjoy a rewarding pint after scaling nearby Arthur's Seat. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden
