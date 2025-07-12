12 Edinburgh beer gardens to visit as the city enjoys mini heatwave

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 12th Jul 2025, 04:48 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2025, 04:49 BST

With Edinburgh set for glorious sunshine this weekend, locals may be planning to enjoy al fresco drinks with friends and family at one of the capital’s many beer gardens.

The Met Office has forecast sunny weather for the capital across the weekend, with blue skies and highs of 24C on Saturday, and Sunday seeing sunny intervals with highs of 21C.

Take a look through our photo gallery for some beer garden inspiration.

The Salisbury Arms in Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh, reopened its doors on June 20 following an extensive refurbishment – with the historic venue now boasting a refurbished beer garden for the summer months.

1. The Salisbury Arms

The Salisbury Arms in Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh, reopened its doors on June 20 following an extensive refurbishment – with the historic venue now boasting a refurbished beer garden for the summer months. | Submitted

Rose Street Garden is a cool courtyard where you can sip delicious cocktails and a bite to eat behind the stunning Dome. Line of Duty's Martin Compston is among the famous faces spotted here.

2. Rose Street Garden

Rose Street Garden is a cool courtyard where you can sip delicious cocktails and a bite to eat behind the stunning Dome. Line of Duty's Martin Compston is among the famous faces spotted here. Photo: Play Media Group

Tucked away on Broughton Street Lane, The Outhouse is still something of a 'hidden gem' boasting one of the best beer gardens in Edinburgh city centre.

3. The Outhouse

Tucked away on Broughton Street Lane, The Outhouse is still something of a 'hidden gem' boasting one of the best beer gardens in Edinburgh city centre. Photo: Third Party

Edinburgh’s historic Sheep Heid Inn has a beer garden which also comes highly recommended. Found in The Causeway, Duddingston, you can enjoy a rewarding pint after scaling nearby Arthur's Seat.

4. The Sheep Heid Inn

Edinburgh’s historic Sheep Heid Inn has a beer garden which also comes highly recommended. Found in The Causeway, Duddingston, you can enjoy a rewarding pint after scaling nearby Arthur's Seat. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

Related topics:EdinburghHeatwaveWeather
