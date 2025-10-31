The Caley Bar in Edinburgh's VIP launch night ahead of re-opening

12 great photos of the newly revamped Caley Bar in Edinburgh's West End at VIP launch party

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2025, 16:16 GMT

We got a sneaky peak at the newly revamped Caley Bar in Edinburgh at last night’s VIP launch night, ahead of the general opening on Saturday.

Guests enjoyed cocktails and tunes at the launch night on Thursday, October 30, at the bar situated at the Caledonian Hotel in Edinburgh’s West End.

Now reimagined as a listening bar where people can spin vinyl all night, The Caley Bar will re-open to the public this Saturday, November 1.

Inspired by Japan’s celebrated Jazz Kissa culture, where people go specifically to listen carefully to jazz records, the Caley Bar translates the spirit of those intimate listening spaces into a distinctly Edinburgh setting – ‘where exceptional drinks meet an equally exceptional soundscape’.

Speaking at the VIP launch night at the Caley Bar, The Caledonian’s commercial director Stewart Elder revealed why he thinks people should pay the luxury bar a visit.

He said: “We want it to be the place where you come for cocktails, where you can listen to the best vinyl music, drinking the best cocktails, where you can party into the later evening.

“We’ll have some vinyl record DJ’s playing on various different dates, so really a space for everyone to enjoy and celebrate, and we can’t wait to welcome you.”

The Caley Bar sits within The Caledonian Edinburgh at the West End of Princes Street, beneath the shadow of Edinburgh Castle and guests can book now to visit the exciting new venue, opening from November 1.

Check out our photo gallery below to see inside the newly refurbished luxury bar ahead of its official opening on Saturday.

These ladies enjoyed themselves at the VIP launch night at the revamped Caley Bar on Thursday, October 30.

1. Top night

These ladies enjoyed themselves at the VIP launch night at the revamped Caley Bar on Thursday, October 30. | Dan Donnelly | MediaSync

A vast collection of records and live DJ sets ensure the atmosphere evolves throughout the evening, with the music curated to match the rhythm and energy of the bar.

2. Tunes

A vast collection of records and live DJ sets ensure the atmosphere evolves throughout the evening, with the music curated to match the rhythm and energy of the bar. | National World Photo: Kevin Qunn

Guest at The Caley Bar's VIP launch night had a great evening enjoying the music and cocktails.

3. All smiles

Guest at The Caley Bar's VIP launch night had a great evening enjoying the music and cocktails. | Dan Donnelly | MediaSync

The bar was packed all nights as the bar staff served up treats for guests to enjoy on Thursday, October 30.

4. At the bar

The bar was packed all nights as the bar staff served up treats for guests to enjoy on Thursday, October 30. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn

