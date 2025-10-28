An Edinburgh bar is set to reopen this weekend as a ‘cocktail and listening bar’ – featuring live DJ sets, a vast collection of records and signature drinks.

Located within The Caledonian Edinburgh at the West End of Princes Street, the Caley Bar will reopen on Saturday, November 1, pairing ‘premium cocktails with high-fidelity vinyl music.’

The new theme is inspired by Japan’s celebrated Jazz Kissa culture, where people go specifically to listen to jazz records. Designed by Cunningham McLean, the bar ‘subtly weaves musical and textural references throughout the space’, with vinyl turntables taking pride of place as the room’s focal point.

The Caley Bar will reopen as ‘Edinburgh’s newest cocktail and listening bar’ on Saturday November 1 | Caledonian Edinburgh

Matthew Swan, food and beverage operations manager at The Caledonian Edinburgh, said: “The Caley Bar is all about atmosphere. From the warmth of the lighting to the sound of vinyl spinning through the room, it’s a space where people can slow down, connect and really enjoy the moment.

“The music, the cocktails, the setting - everything has been designed to feel effortless and inviting.”

Visitors at the Caley Bar will be able to connect and immerse themselves in music | Caledonian Edinburgh

The new cocktail menu is designed to showcase the best of local ingredients and with the bar offering an exclusive collection of rare and hard-to-find bottlings across whisky and other spirits. There will also be a curated selection of refined bar bites, both savoury and sweet, created to complement the cocktails.

The relaunch of The Caley Bar marks the latest in a series of large-scale developments at The Caledonian Edinburgh, following continued investment from owners Henderson Park and management by Klarent Hospitality.