13 things that would make Edinburgh a better city to live in from music venue to better roads

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 19th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2024, 04:46 BST

It’s no secret that Edinburgh is a brilliant city to live in, but even the best things in life could be improved.

We asked residents what would make Edinburgh a better city and they came back with many answers, including cheaper parking, resurfaced roads and better music venues.

More affordable homes and the comeback of high end shops on Princes Street were also on our readers’ wishlists.

Here are 13 things that Edinburgh residents said would make the city an even better place to live in.

Edinburgh has a few venues from Murrayfield stadium and the Royal Highland Showground to the Usher Hall. But many want to see a bigger capacity, modern indoor concert venue to rival the Hydro in Glasgow. Some want to see more, smaller venues like many that have shut down including Calton Studios.

1. More music venues

Edinburgh has a few venues from Murrayfield stadium and the Royal Highland Showground to the Usher Hall. But many want to see a bigger capacity, modern indoor concert venue to rival the Hydro in Glasgow. Some want to see more, smaller venues like many that have shut down including Calton Studios. Photo: Kevin Quinn

Photo Sales
Many said that the city needed urgent repairs to potholes and roads resurfaced.

2. Improved roads

Many said that the city needed urgent repairs to potholes and roads resurfaced. Photo: Ian Rutherford

Photo Sales
One of the most called for changes is cleaner streets across the Capital, including more frequent rubbish collections especially at busy times like the Fringe.

3. Cleaner streets

One of the most called for changes is cleaner streets across the Capital, including more frequent rubbish collections especially at busy times like the Fringe. Photo: EEN

Photo Sales
Music lovers want to see more indie club nights in the Capital, especially for those who are in their 30s, 40s and older

4. Indie club nights

Music lovers want to see more indie club nights in the Capital, especially for those who are in their 30s, 40s and older Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice