We asked residents what would make Edinburgh a better city and they came back with many answers, including cheaper parking, resurfaced roads and better music venues.
Here are 13 things that Edinburgh residents said would make the city an even better place to live in.
1. More music venues
Edinburgh has a few venues from Murrayfield stadium and the Royal Highland Showground to the Usher Hall. But many want to see a bigger capacity, modern indoor concert venue to rival the Hydro in Glasgow. Some want to see more, smaller venues like many that have shut down including Calton Studios. Photo: Kevin Quinn
2. Improved roads
Many said that the city needed urgent repairs to potholes and roads resurfaced. Photo: Ian Rutherford
3. Cleaner streets
One of the most called for changes is cleaner streets across the Capital, including more frequent rubbish collections especially at busy times like the Fringe. Photo: EEN
4. Indie club nights
Music lovers want to see more indie club nights in the Capital, especially for those who are in their 30s, 40s and older Photo: Supplied
