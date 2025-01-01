This year has seen a number of new restaurants, cafés and bars open their doors and join the long list of places that are worth checking out.
In part one of this list we will look at 15 new businesses that opened in Edinburgh this year.
1. Manahatta
Bringing NYC-style vibes to Edinburgh, Manahatta is a glamorous cocktail bar and restaurant that offers handcrafted cocktails where guests can order supersized versions of their favourite drinks. NYC-inspired food options include The New Yorker Burger and Steak Frites. The Rose Street venue also serves vegan, vegetarian and gluten free dishes
2. RIO Brazilian Steakhouse
The RIO Brazilian Steakhouse opened its doors on George Street back in February offering diners exquisite cuts of meat carved tableside in a traditional Rodizio style. Visitors can watch skilled chefs prepare authentic dishes from a stunning central sushi bar, with an unlimited gourmet salad bar lining the walls with an array of imported cheeses and meats Photo: Third Party
3. Ardfern
Launched by award-winning chef Roberta Hall McCarron, Ardfern, opened in Bonnington Road earlier in the year. Thecafé, bar, restaurant and bottle shop offers all-day dining from brunch, bar snacks and heartier dinners alongside cocktails, draught beer and wine from its bottle shop Photo: Third Party
4. Brunswick Book Club
Described as a ‘café-bar’, the Brunswick Book Club is the latest venue from the popular Vittoria Group. Opening its doors in May, the Brunswick Street venue offers a wide selection of craft beers, wines and classic cocktails alongside home-cooked dishes, live music and quiz nights Photo: Third Party
