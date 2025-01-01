15 Edinburgh restaurants, cafés and bars that opened their doors in 2024 and are worth a visit

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 1st Jan 2025, 04:45 GMT

Edinburgh residents are spoilt for choice in when it comes finding places to eat and drink in the capital.

This year has seen a number of new restaurants, cafés and bars open their doors and join the long list of places that are worth checking out.

In part one of this list we will look at 15 new businesses that opened in Edinburgh this year.

Bringing NYC-style vibes to Edinburgh, Manahatta is a glamorous cocktail bar and restaurant that offers handcrafted cocktails where guests can order supersized versions of their favourite drinks. NYC-inspired food options include The New Yorker Burger and Steak Frites. The Rose Street venue also serves vegan, vegetarian and gluten free dishes

1. Manahatta

Bringing NYC-style vibes to Edinburgh, Manahatta is a glamorous cocktail bar and restaurant that offers handcrafted cocktails where guests can order supersized versions of their favourite drinks. NYC-inspired food options include The New Yorker Burger and Steak Frites. The Rose Street venue also serves vegan, vegetarian and gluten free dishes | Ian Georgeson Photography

Photo Sales
The RIO Brazilian Steakhouse opened its doors on George Street back in February offering diners exquisite cuts of meat carved tableside in a traditional Rodizio style. Visitors can watch skilled chefs prepare authentic dishes from a stunning central sushi bar, with an unlimited gourmet salad bar lining the walls with an array of imported cheeses and meats

2. RIO Brazilian Steakhouse

The RIO Brazilian Steakhouse opened its doors on George Street back in February offering diners exquisite cuts of meat carved tableside in a traditional Rodizio style. Visitors can watch skilled chefs prepare authentic dishes from a stunning central sushi bar, with an unlimited gourmet salad bar lining the walls with an array of imported cheeses and meats Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Launched by award-winning chef Roberta Hall McCarron, Ardfern, opened in Bonnington Road earlier in the year. Thecafé, bar, restaurant and bottle shop offers all-day dining from brunch, bar snacks and heartier dinners alongside cocktails, draught beer and wine from its bottle shop

3. Ardfern

Launched by award-winning chef Roberta Hall McCarron, Ardfern, opened in Bonnington Road earlier in the year. Thecafé, bar, restaurant and bottle shop offers all-day dining from brunch, bar snacks and heartier dinners alongside cocktails, draught beer and wine from its bottle shop Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Described as a ‘café-bar’, the Brunswick Book Club is the latest venue from the popular Vittoria Group. Opening its doors in May, the Brunswick Street venue offers a wide selection of craft beers, wines and classic cocktails alongside home-cooked dishes, live music and quiz nights

4. Brunswick Book Club

Described as a ‘café-bar’, the Brunswick Book Club is the latest venue from the popular Vittoria Group. Opening its doors in May, the Brunswick Street venue offers a wide selection of craft beers, wines and classic cocktails alongside home-cooked dishes, live music and quiz nights Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghRestaurants
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice