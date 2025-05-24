15 pictures of Edinburgh Marathon Festival’s inaugural race at Holyrood Park

The annual festival started with the EMF 10k race at 9am on Saturday, May 23, with around 5,000 runners taking part. The event saw hundreds of people come along to support the participants – many of whom are raising money for great causes.
Stay on track with all of Edinburgh’s biggest and latest stories with the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter.
The morning race was followed by the EMF 5k race at 11am and various junior races in the afternoon.
Here are 15 pictures from the morning event.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.