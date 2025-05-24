15 pictures of Edinburgh Marathon Festival’s inaugural race at Holyrood Park

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 24th May 2025, 17:03 BST

The Edinburgh Marathon Festival 2025 got underway today, with a series of events in Holyrood Park.

The annual festival started with the EMF 10k race at 9am on Saturday, May 23, with around 5,000 runners taking part. The event saw hundreds of people come along to support the participants – many of whom are raising money for great causes.

The morning race was followed by the EMF 5k race at 11am and various junior races in the afternoon.

Here are 15 pictures from the morning event.

The 10K race began at 9am Saturday, May 24 – marking the beginning of the Edinburgh Marathon Festival

1. The Edinburgh Marathon Festival 10k race

The 10K race began at 9am Saturday, May 24 – marking the beginning of the Edinburgh Marathon Festival | NW

Around 5,000 people took part in this year’s EMF 10k race

2. Huge attendance

Around 5,000 people took part in this year’s EMF 10k race | NW

Runners assemble at the start line

3. The final countdown

Runners assemble at the start line | NW

Every year runners help to raise thousands of pounds for various charities

4. Great Causes

Every year runners help to raise thousands of pounds for various charities | NW

