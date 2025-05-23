The Edinburgh Marathon Festival weekend is almost upon us and both runners and spectators will be finalising their plans ahead of the big race.

Thousands are set to put on their running shoes over the weekend, with 10K, 5K and junior races taking place in Holyrood Park on Saturday, May 24. The big event, along with the half marathon and relay races, will take place on Sunday.

Every year, crowds of spectators line the marathon route to cheer on the runners, pass out refreshments and soak up the incredible atmosphere.

Take a look at our interactive map below to see the full Edinburgh Marathon route and all the mile markers.

The Edinburgh Marathon will start on Potterrow before taking runners along George IV Bridge and into the New Town. The city centre part of the route will take runners past several Edinburgh landmarks and down its most famous street, the Royal Mile.

The route will then turn back up to the Royal Mile before departing the Royal Park and heading east towards the coast, taking in the sea air of Portobello promenade. People taking part will then head towards Musselburgh, running past the oldest golf course in the world where it’s documented that golf has been played as early as 1672, before heading further east to Gosford House.

Runners will then head back along the coast, before reaching the finish line near Musselburgh High Street.

Last year, the marathon saw runners brave the pouring rain for the full 26.2 miles and, while rain is set to return to the Scottish capital on Saturday, this year’s festival is set to be a much drier affair. Light showers are forecast throughout the day before changing to overcast in the evening.

First held in 1982, the annual event has sold out every year for the last 17 years, and is the second largest marathon in the UK outside of London. Every year thousands of runners take part, with the Edinburgh Marathon Festival supporting a number of charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, Alzheimer Scotland, the British Heart Foundation and the MS Society.