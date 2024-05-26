Thousands of runners braved the pouring rain this morning to take part in the gruelling Edinburgh Marathon.

Kicking off at 10am in the city centre, runners made their way through the city - passing by famous Edinburgh landmarks before travelling along the East Lothian coastline.

The event is a staple in Scotland’s athletic calendar and draws hordes of visitors to the Capital. Many participants support charities and causes close to their hearts, with 5K, 10K and half-marathon among the other races held in the run-up to the 26.2-mile main event.

Here are 16 pictures of the Edinburgh Marathon 2024.

1 . And they're off The Edinburgh Marathon kicked off at 10am at Potterrow

2 . All smiles Determined runners pass through Portobello. One resident said: "Not the best conditions along the promenade but they are all smiling"

3 . Soaking up the atmosphere One runner poses for a selfie ahead of the gruelling race