Thousands of runners braved the pouring rain this morning to take part in the gruelling Edinburgh Marathon.
Kicking off at 10am in the city centre, runners made their way through the city - passing by famous Edinburgh landmarks before travelling along the East Lothian coastline.
The event is a staple in Scotland’s athletic calendar and draws hordes of visitors to the Capital. Many participants support charities and causes close to their hearts, with 5K, 10K and half-marathon among the other races held in the run-up to the 26.2-mile main event.
Here are 16 pictures of the Edinburgh Marathon 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.