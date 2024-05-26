Edinburgh Marathon 2024: 16 pictures of the gruelling race as competitors forced to weather the storm

By Neil Johnstone
Published 26th May 2024, 16:25 BST
Updated 26th May 2024, 16:50 BST
Despite the wet weather - hundreds came out to cheer them on

Thousands of runners braved the pouring rain this morning to take part in the gruelling Edinburgh Marathon.

Kicking off at 10am in the city centre, runners made their way through the city - passing by famous Edinburgh landmarks before travelling along the East Lothian coastline.

The event is a staple in Scotland’s athletic calendar and draws hordes of visitors to the Capital. Many participants support charities and causes close to their hearts, with 5K, 10K and half-marathon among the other races held in the run-up to the 26.2-mile main event.

Here are 16 pictures of the Edinburgh Marathon 2024.

The Edinburgh Marathon kicked off at 10am at Potterrow

1. And they’re off

The Edinburgh Marathon kicked off at 10am at Potterrow Photo: NW

Determined runners pass through Portobello. One resident said: “Not the best conditions along the promenade but they are all smiling”

2. All smiles

Determined runners pass through Portobello. One resident said: “Not the best conditions along the promenade but they are all smiling” Photo: Fiona Robinson

One runner poses for a selfie ahead of the gruelling race

3. Soaking up the atmosphere

One runner poses for a selfie ahead of the gruelling race Photo: Natasha Berry

Hundreds raised money for charity by running the 26-mile race - some sporting special outfits for the occasion

4. Great causes

Hundreds raised money for charity by running the 26-mile race - some sporting special outfits for the occasion Photo: NW

