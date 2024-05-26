Watch: Thousands brave the pouring rain to run the Edinburgh Marathon 

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 26-mile race got underway at 10am at Potterrow

Thousands of runners braved the pouring rain to take part in the Edinburgh Marathon this morning with hundreds more cheering them on from the side lines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mass crowds arrived in Bristo Square to support the runners - with the heavy rainfall doing little to dampen spirits. Ponchos and umbrellas were the order of the day as the wet weather continued throughout the build-up to the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad