Watch: Thousands brave the pouring rain to run the Edinburgh Marathon
Thousands of runners braved the pouring rain to take part in the Edinburgh Marathon this morning with hundreds more cheering them on from the side lines.
Mass crowds arrived in Bristo Square to support the runners - with the heavy rainfall doing little to dampen spirits. Ponchos and umbrellas were the order of the day as the wet weather continued throughout the build-up to the event.
The marathon kicked off at 10am at Potterrow - with the final runners passing through the start gate around 30 minutes later. The 26.2-mile race has been voted the ‘fastest marathon in the UK’ by Runner’s World, and sees competitors race across some of Edinburgh’s most famous landmarks nefore travelling along the East Lothian coastline.
