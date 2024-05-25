Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephen Molloy is raising money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation - a charity launched by the late rugby legend Doddie Weir

A seasoned long-distance runner is attempting to break a world record at the Edinburgh Marathon this weekend - running the 26.2 mile race in full Highland attire.

Local man, Stephen Molloy, will be raising money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation - a charity founded by the late Scottish rugby legend, Doddie Weir, that supports people affected by Motor Neuron Disease.

Stephen, who has run the New York, Copenhagen and London marathons in recent years, is feeling ‘excited and ready’ for the challenge and hopes to break a Guinness World Record - finishing the race in full Highland dress within 3 hours, 20 minutes and 12 seconds.

Stephen said: “I’m feeling ready and excited about Sunday’s race but the full Highland dress will make it a pretty challenging run. The requirements for the record mean I have to wear the jacket, waistcoat, and shirt along with a sporran and the iconic My Name’5 Doddie tartan kilt. And I’m not allowed to take it off at any point!

“I’m thankful the weather is looking on the cooler side for Sunday, but it is Edinburgh after all, and that could all change. Doddie continues to be a massive inspiration to so many people, and I’ll be thinking of him and the MND cause as I aim to break the record on Sunday.”

The current record was achieved by Benjamin Denis Bilyard, from Canada, at the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon on October 15 last year - Stephen said he hopes to break the coveted three-hour barrier this year.

The marathon runner originally planned to run Sunday’s race with fellow fundraiser Ewan Jack, but Stephen will now run solo after his comrade suffered a knee injury and is unable to take part. Ewan will instead take on the half marathon at the Great Scottish Run in October – again in Highland dress.

The pair have raised more than £2,900 for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation – with more donations flooding in. Paul Thompson, director of fundraising at My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, said: “It’ll be fantastic to see Stephen sporting the Doddie tartan in full highland dress, and we’ll be cheering him on at the Edinburgh Marathon Festival this Sunday.”

He added: “We wish him all the best for the run, and thank him sincerely for their support in our ongoing mission to find effective treatments and one day cures for MND.”