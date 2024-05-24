Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have asked witnesses to come forward.

Witnesses are being asked to come forward after a speed camera was damaged just outside Edinburgh.

The camera, on the A90 Burnshot Flyover, was damaged between 10.45pm on Sunday, May 19, and 8am on Monday, May 20. Police Scotland said enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Witnesses are being asked to come forward after a speed camera was damaged in Edinburgh.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...