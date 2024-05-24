‘Devastated’ family pays tribute to 'loving father' who died in Edinburgh hosptial after motorbike crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorcyclist named following fatal collision as family pay tribute

A heartbroken family has paid tribute to a “loving husband and father” killed in a motorbike crash.

Philip Dalgliesh, 59, from Kelso, died in an Edinburgh hospital last week after a single vehicle crash near Berwick

The incident happened on the A6105, Duns Road, around 10.20am on Saturday, 4 May, 2024. Philip was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died on Friday, 10 May.

Philip Dalgliesh, 59, from Kelso, died in an Edinburgh hospital after a single vehicle collision near Berwick. Photo: Police Scotland

The passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to the same hospital and released following treatment.

Philip’s family have released the following statement via Police Scotland: “We are devastated by the loss of a loving husband to the late Ann, treasured dad, brother and uncle to the family. Taken far too soon. Miss you always. Love you forever.”

Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Road Policing Sergeant Dave Waddell said: “My thoughts are with Philip’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time. We’ll continue to keep them updated as our investigation moves forward.

"We know the route is popular with motorcyclists and I’d appeal to anyone who was in that area around the time of the crash, and thinks they may have information which could help us, to come forward.

“Also, anyone with a dashcam who may have captured something, please review your footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”