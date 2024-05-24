Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heavy rain saw the Water of Leith burst its banks and left many drivers stranded on the city bypass

Edinburgh residents have shared their pictures and videos of the recent flooding in and around the city - revealing the shocking affect the heavy rainfall had on the capital.

It is estimated that a month’s worth of rain poured over the capital yesterday - with the adverse weather leaving many drivers stranded on the Edinburgh City Bypass for hours and causing the Water of Leith to burst its banks at several sections along the river.

The council was forced to close West Princes Street Gardens and Inch Park owing to significant flooding in the area - the council and local residents have shared images showing partially submerged benches and football pitches.

Residents have shared videos of their horror journeys on the city bypass on Thursday - some saying they were stuck on the motorway for six hours. Others have posted videos of significant surface water on the road in the Pentlands area. Traffic Scotland posted images of standstill traffic on the A720 after the bypass was closed in both directions for several hours.

Elsewhere, residents from around the city shared videos of flooding in their area. One clip showed the devastation heavy rainfall caused at a housing development in Seafield. Stockbridge locals uploaded videos to social media which reveal river water sprawling onto footpaths and even submerging the famous Antony Gormley sculpture.