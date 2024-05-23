Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heavy rain is battering the capital

Heavy rain which has battered Edinburgh for most of the day is causing chaos across the capital.

More rain is on the way, with a yellow weather warning in place until the early hours of Friday.

Residents living along the Water of Leith have been warned to ‘be cautious’ if outside this evening, after the river burst its banks. Video footage shows water spilling out onto the surrounding paths, with water levels rising.

The Edinburgh City Bypass has been closed in both directions after severe flooding brought traffic to a standstill. Drivers were facing severe delays, with one driver having told the Evening News they were stuck in a jam for three hours.

Princes Street Gardens and Inch Park have been closed due to severe flooding.

In an update at around 6.20pm, Traffic Scotland said there were delays of around 40 minutes on the westbound carriageway, while drivers travelling east were facing waits of around 45 minutes. Police Scotland urged drivers to ‘avoid the area’.

Musselburgh has also been hit by flooding, with East Lothian Council having put flood barriers and sandbags in place along the River Esk.

Tom Reid, head of infrastructure at East Lothian Council, said: “A multi-agency flood response group - including representation from the council, emergency services, Met Office, Scottish Government and SEPA – was convened earlier today and is continuing to monitor the situation closely into the evening.

“Temporary flood barriers were earlier deployed at New Street/Eskside West (near Loretto Nursey and the Electric bridge), and also at the North High Street/Eskside West and Eskside East/Shorthope Street).