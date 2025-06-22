16 great photos of this year's Royal Highland Show held in Edinburgh this weekend

Held annually in June at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, the event attracts over 1,000 exhibitors, 4,500 head of livestock, and up to 190,000 visitors. From BMX stunt shows and axe throwing to tree climbing and forestry demos, the Royal Highland Show is full of energy and excitement.

This weekend, large crowds descended on the Royal Highland Showground at Ingliston, Edinburgh to watch elite sheep shearers compete head-to-head and blacksmiths battle it out for top honours.

Over 4,500 livestock and horses made the Royal Highland Show their home for four days as they competed for an array of coveted titles. Alongside traditional livestock animals such as sheep and cows, there were also donkeys, goats and alpacas in attendance at this annual agricultural festival.

Among the highlights this weekend were the Grand Parade of champions on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, a truly iconic spectacle in the main ring at the Royal Highland Showground in the shadows of Edinburgh Airport.

Four-year-old Ltta Van Dyke enjoyed an ice cream with a friend at the Royal Highland Show on Friday.

Young handlers take their sheep for judging at the Royal Highland Show on Sunday, June 22.

These cows were put through their paces at the Royal Highland Show this weekend.

These horses and riders thrilled the crowds on Sunday, the final day of this year's Royal Highland Show.