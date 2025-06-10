Edinburgh Airport: More flights from Edinburgh to stunning city where east meets west

An airline has increased its flights from Edinburgh Airport to one of the most fascinating cities in the world.

Turkish Airlines' Edinburgh-Istanbul service has jumped from ten to 14 weekly flights, making it easier for Scots to visit the stunning city where east meets west.

In its description of the Turkish city, Edinburgh Airport’s travel guide says: “Straddling the border of Europe and Asia, Istanbul is a heady intermingling of cultures packed with character. Its diverse history spans the Greek, Roman, Venetian and Ottoman rulings – all shaping the vibrant, modern city that exists today.

“From its ancient baths and mosques, bustling Grand Bazaar markets, spectacular scenery, and mouth-watering local cuisine, this is a city not to be missed. The Topkapi Palace is a must-see, while the Süleymaniye Mosque really is incredible.”

Commenting on the news Harun Basturk, SVP Sales at Turkish Airlines, said: “Demand from holidaymakers in the UK and Ireland to visit Türkiye – with its rich culture, history, cuisine, hospitality, and stunning coastal resorts, remains strong year-round and peaks during the summer. We’re increasing capacity to meet this demand and offer more flexibility for travellers.

“As the airline that flies to more destinations than any other, our global network spans the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Oceania – all popular destinations for leisure travellers. Istanbul Airport’s status as the world’s most connected hub allows seamless onward connections from the UK and Ireland to Türkiye and beyond.”