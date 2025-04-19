Edinburgh Airport: Edinburgh flight from Turkey diverted after ‘incident’ onboard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh-bound flight from Turkey has been forced to divert to Germany following an issue on board.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turkish Airlines flight TK1343 departed from Istanbul airport shortly after 8am on Saturday, April 19 – but the aircraft was diverted to Munich Airport.

Flightradar24, a live flight tracker that shows air traffic in real time, indicated that the flight landed safely in the Bavarian capital. It is not clear what the issue was, but according to FlightRadar24, the pilot did not send a Squawk 7700 code, is often used to signal an onboard emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not known if passengers on board have now been booked onto another flight to Edinburgh Airport or if Turkish Airlines flight TK1343 will continue on to the Scottish capital.

Turkish Airlines has been approached for comment. More to follow.

Click here to sign up 👇