Edinburgh Airport: Edinburgh flight from Turkey diverted after ‘incident’ onboard

Gary Flockhart
Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 19th Apr 2025, 13:01 BST
An Edinburgh-bound flight from Turkey has been forced to divert to Germany following an issue on board.

Turkish Airlines flight TK1343 departed from Istanbul airport shortly after 8am on Saturday, April 19 – but the aircraft was diverted to Munich Airport.

Flightradar24, a live flight tracker that shows air traffic in real time, indicated that the flight landed safely in the Bavarian capital. It is not clear what the issue was, but according to FlightRadar24, the pilot did not send a Squawk 7700 code, is often used to signal an onboard emergency.

It is not known if passengers on board have now been booked onto another flight to Edinburgh Airport or if Turkish Airlines flight TK1343 will continue on to the Scottish capital.

Turkish Airlines has been approached for comment. More to follow.

