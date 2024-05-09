Edinburgh Airport travel chaos as flights suspended due to runway that is ‘approaching end of its life’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Several flights were suspended at Edinburgh Airport on Thursday morning due to runway issues.
Many travellers were hit with delays, with some planes queuing up waiting to take off and others circling around the city waiting to land.
According to FlightRadar, several flights from airlines including EasyJet, Jet2, Ryanair, British Airways and Qatar Airways were queueing up as they awaited permission to take off.
The runway is now back open.
The airport said that the runway is approaching the end of its life, with a full replacement operation planned for next year.
A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport told the Evening News: “Arrivals and departures were suspended as teams carried out repairs to a small breakup. Arrivals and departures have since resumed.
“The runway is approaching the end of its life with a full replacement operation planned for next year. We always prioritise safety and maintain a regular maintenance regime, and we will continue to complete works where and when required.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.