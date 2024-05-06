Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh Airport will allow some passengers to park for free this summer to help them beat the rush at check-in on the morning of their flight.

Travellers who have already booked for a morning flight in addition to purchasing a car parking space at the airport will be able to park in the one-hour zone for free to drop off bags the night before their flight.

It is hoped that the trial, which began on May 1, will encourage more passengers to use the airport’s ‘twilight bag drop service’ - which management say proved to very popular last year. At present, four airlines permit passengers to drop off up to six bags the night before their morning flight - allowing them to beat the morning rush and head straight to security.

Adam Wilson, chief operating officer at Edinburgh Airport, said: “The twilight service was very popular last summer, so much so that it continued into the winter months, so we know there is a demand for the service and that passengers like to use it where possible.

“We’ve worked with airlines to extend days and hours of operation where possible, and we hope that benefits passengers who have those early morning flights and want to head straight to security on the morning of their flight.”

Mr Wilson added: “We’re also trialling free twilight parking for customers with official Edinburgh Airport car park bookings to encourage more people to use the service. That will be kept under constant evaluation to judge the effectiveness of it and to determine the next steps for the twilight bag drop service.”

The airlines which currently offer the service are Ryanair, British Airways, Jet2 and easyJet with drop off times varying depending on the airline.

Passengers travelling on a Ryanair flight that departs before 8am can drop off their bags the night before between 5pm and 9pm. EasyJet customers flying before 12pm can drop off their bags between 4pm and 9pm the day before. People flying with Jet2 prior to 12pm can use the twilight service between 4.30pm and 9pm and British Airways passengers travelling before 12pm can drop off their bags the day before between 4pm and 8pm.

Customers using the twilight bag drop you must have completed check in and have a boarding pass. The Edinburgh Airport website states: “The lead booker must be present when bags are being dropped off, and while they can drop off up to six bags on behalf of others they are travelling with, it's important to note they'll need to bring everyone's passports and boarding passes with them.”