Edinburgh Airport: Jet 2 launches new weekly flight to Malta following strong demand from customers
Jet2holidays celebrated the start of their summer season today - launching a new flight from Edinburgh Airport to Malta.
The busy inaugural flight to the Mediterranean island departed from Edinburgh Airport today (May 1) - with the new weekly service taking passengers to the exotic destination until October 30.
Edinburgh holidaymakers will be able to explore Malta’s history packed towns and blissful marinas, and visit the neighbouring island of Gozo where they can find centuries-old architecture, brilliant beaches and shimmering lagoons.
Steve Heapy, ceo of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said the new flight has proved to be very popular so far. He said: “We are delighted to see our first flight to Malta take off from Edinburgh Airport today. Feedback from customers and independent travel agents in Scotland has been telling us that flights and holidays to Malta and Gozo are very much in demand for Summer 24, and we know that this is a destination that customers want to experience.”
This summer, Jet2holidays have 33 sunny destinations on offer from Edinburgh Airport across the Mediterranean, Canary Islands and Europe.
Kate Sherry, chief commercial officer (Aero) at Edinburgh Airport, said: “We always want to add destinations and routes where we can, to make sure people can get away and relax, and we’re sure our passengers will ha-Valetta fun on the island. It’s great to see Malta added to Jet2holidays’ already extensive programme from Scotland’s busiest airport and we are looking forward to another busy summer.”
