‘Scottish Banksy’ strikes again in Edinburgh as locals debate if new artwork is homage to Leith legend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh locals have been left wondering if a new artwork that has mysteriously appeared pays homage to a local legend.

The image, which depicts an elderly woman brandishing a walking stick and a can of spray paint, was spotted on a building wall in Henderson Street in Leith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The artwork by The Rebel Bear – an anonymous artist dubbed the “Scottish Banksy” – has locals debating who inspired it.

Edinburgh locals have been debating who inspired a new artwork that appeared on a building wall in Henderson Street.

When the Evening News visited Henderson Street to check out the artist’s latest creation, passers-by were seen admiring the piece. Asked who they thought it was meant to be, several said it was Mary Moriarty, the legendary landlady of the Port O’Leith pub, who died in October 2022. Another local seemed convinced it depicts a local character known as ‘Old Norma’.

The Rebel Bear has displayed serveral artworks in Edinburgh in recent years, including an artwork displayed outside St John's Church in Edinburgh city centre.

Last year, The Rebel Bear took aim at the controversial decision to rewrite Roald Dahl’s children’s books – creating quite a fuss with locals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artwork, located on the underpass at Sighthill Roundabout on Calder Road, features characters from Roald Dahl books gagged and handcuffed with police-style tape marked “dangerous” across the paintings.

a

It includes Willy Wonka in handcuffs with his mouth gagged, Matilda with a bag on her head and the Hungry Crocodile with his mouth bound shut.

A few months later, the Rebel Bear left locals wondering if an artwork that mysteriously appeared on a building in Leith was the work of Banksy himself.

The image, depicting an elderly woman brandishing a gun at what looks like a bulgular, was spotted on a building wall in Duke Street. It was later confirmed to have been created by The Rebel Bear.