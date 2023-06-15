News you can trust since 1873
Banksy Cut & Run: First look at iconic street artist Banksy’s Cut & Run solo exhibition being held in Glasgow

Show spans 25 years of the iconic street artist’s work
By Gary Flockhart
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:18 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST

A new exhibition of work by celebrated street artist Banksy is to open in Glasgow this weekend – the world-renowned mystery man’s first solo exhibition for 14 years.

The Cut & Run show, which is being held at the city’s Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA), has been officially authorised Banksy.

The exhibition spans 25 years and features many of the stencils the artist has used to create work.

Speaking about the show, Banksy said: “I’ve kept these stencils hidden away for years, mindful they could be used as evidence in a charge of criminal damage.

“But that moment seems to have passed, so now I’m exhibiting them in a gallery as works of art. I’m not sure which is the greater crime.”

The show includes authentic artefacts, ephemera and the artist’s actual toilet.

A number of unsanctioned exhibitions of the artist’s work have taken place around the world in recent years.

However Banksy said: “While the unauthorised Banksy shows might look like sweepings from my studio floor, Cut & Run really is the actual sweepings from my studio floor.”

Spanning from 1998 to the present day, the artist calls the exhibition “25 years card labour”.

The exhibition will open on Sunday (June 18) and will run for three months, opening all night at weekends.

Take a look through our photo gallery for a look at some of Banksy’s work featured in the show.

The Cut & Run show, taking place at the city's Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA), has been officially authorised by Bansky.

1. Cut & Run

The Cut & Run show, taking place at the city's Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA), has been officially authorised by Bansky. Photo: PA

Gallery steward Louisa Mcgeachie takes a closer look at Going Going Gone, the stencil piece of the girl with the heart balloon that was shredded live during an auction at the new show by artist Banksy 'Cut & Run' opens this Sunday at Glasgow's GoMA.

2. Going Going Gone

Gallery steward Louisa Mcgeachie takes a closer look at Going Going Gone, the stencil piece of the girl with the heart balloon that was shredded live during an auction at the new show by artist Banksy 'Cut & Run' opens this Sunday at Glasgow's GoMA. Photo: Jane Barlow

A stencil that featured in Kyiv, Ukraine, on display at the new show by street artist Banksy 'Cut & Run' opens this Sunday at Glasgow's GoMA.

3. Kyiv, Ukraine

A stencil that featured in Kyiv, Ukraine, on display at the new show by street artist Banksy 'Cut & Run' opens this Sunday at Glasgow's GoMA. Photo: Jane Barlow

Gallery steward Louisa Mcgeachie, stands by the Duke of Wellington statue, which now wears a traffic cone, consider by many to be the first original piece of 'street art' outside Glasgow's GoMA where the new show by street artist Banksy 'Cut & Run' opens this Sunday, revealing for the first time the stencils used to create many of the artist's most iconic works.

4. Duke of Wellington statue

Gallery steward Louisa Mcgeachie, stands by the Duke of Wellington statue, which now wears a traffic cone, consider by many to be the first original piece of 'street art' outside Glasgow's GoMA where the new show by street artist Banksy 'Cut & Run' opens this Sunday, revealing for the first time the stencils used to create many of the artist's most iconic works. Photo: Jane Barlow

