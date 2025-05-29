Disney fans rejoice! Thousands more seats on flights from Edinburgh to Orlando will be available next year, giving plenty more options for those wanting a bucket list holiday of a lifetime.

Virgin Atlantic will extend its current summer seasonal route next year by adding an additional 12 rotations – the equivalent of almost 5,000 seats.

It means next summer the service will operate from April to the end of October, with up to three flights per week, marking further growth for Virgin Atlantic at Edinburgh Airport, its home in Scotland.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “We know Orlando is a bit of a bucket-list destination, so this is fantastic news for families in Scotland who have long wanted to experience everything Florida has to offer.

“The additional frequencies offer more options to our passengers and makes it even easier to leave Edinburgh in the morning and be arguing with your family in a Florida rental car by dinner time!

“We’re excited to see Virgin Atlantic grow its presence at Edinburgh Airport and is another show of confidence in the market and its home in Scotland.”

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Atlantic, said: “Orlando has long been one of Virgin Atlantic’s top destinations, with thousands of Brits flocking to Florida every year for the warming climates and thrilling attractions, including the recent opening of Epic Universe.

“I’m delighted that our Scottish guests can soak up even more of the action with the extension of our Orlando flying programme this summer.”