Edinburgh Airport's best flight routes, with more than 151 great places to visit

With Scotland’s busiest airport right on our doorstep, locals are spoiled for choice when it comes to travelling abroad, with more than 150 places to fly to from Edinburgh Airport.
Scroll through our photo gallery to discover 12 exciting new destinations to fly to from the Capital in 2025 – and below, check out all the amazing places you can visit this year.
Over 150 destinations to fly to from Edinburgh Airport in 2025:
Agadir, Morocco; Alicante, Spain; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Antalya, Turkey; Athens, Greece; Atlanta, USA; Barcelona, Spain; Bari, Italy; Basel, Switzerland; Beijing, China, Belfast, Nothern Ireland; Bergen, Norway; Bergerac, France; Berlin, Germany; Beziers, France; Biarritz, France; Billund, Denmark; Birmingham, England; Bodrum, Turkey; Bologna, Italy; Bordeaux, France; Boston, USA; Bourgas, Bulgaria; Bournemouth, England; Bratislava, Slovakia; Bristol, England; Brussels, Belgium; Bucharest, Romania; Budapest, Hungary; Calgary, Canada; Cardiff, Wales; Catania, Italy; Chambery, France; Chicago, USA; Cologne, Germany; Copenhagen, Denmark; Corfu, Greece; Cork, Ireland
Dalaman, Turkey; Derry/Londonderry, Northern Ireland; Doha, Qatar; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Dublin, Ireland; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Dusseldorf, Germany; Eindhoven, Netherlands; Enfidha, Tunisia; Exeter, England; Faro, Portugal; Faroe Islands, part of the Kingdom of Denmark; Florence, Italy; Frankfurt, Germany; Fuerteventura, Canary Islands, Spain; Gdansk, Poland; Geneva, Switzerland; Gibraltar, Spain; Gothenburg, Sweden; Gran Canaria, Canary Islands Spain; Grenoble, France; Guernsey, Channel Islands; Halifax, Canada; Hamburg, Germany; Helsinki, Finland; Heraklion (Crete), Greece; Hurghada, Egypt; Ibiza, Spain; Innsbruck, Austria; West Knock, Ireland; Isle of Man; Istanbul, Turkey; Izmir, Turkey; Jersey
Katowice, Poland; Kaunas, Lithuania; Kefalonia, Greece; Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland; Kos, Greece; Kraków, Poland; Lanzarote, Spain; Larnaca, Cyprus; Lisbon, Portugal; London City, London, England; London Gatwick, London, England; London Heathrow, London, England; London Luton, London, England; London Stansted, London, England; Lyon, France; Madeira, Portugal; Madrid, Spain; Malaga, Spain; Malta; Marrakesh, Morocco; Marseille, France; Menorca, Spain; Milan, Italy; Munich, Germany; Nantes, France; Naples, Italy; New York, USA; Newquay, England; Nice, France; Orlando, USA; Oslo, Norway; Palermo, Italy; Palma, Spain; Paphos, Cyprus; Paris, France
Philadelphia, USA; Pisa, Italy; Poitiers, France; Porto, Portugal; Poznan, Poland; Prague, Czech Republic; Preveza, Greece; Reus, Spain; Reykjavik, Iceland; Rhodes, Greece; Riga, Latvia; Rome, Italy; Rotterdam, Netherlands; Rovaniemi, Finland; Salzburg, Austria; San Sebastian, Spain; Santander, Spain; Santorini, Greece; Sardinia, Italy; Seville, Spain; Shannon, Ireland; Sofia, Bulgaria; Southampton, England; Split, Croatia; Stockholm, Sweden; Stornoway, Outer Hebrides, Scotland Stuttgart, Germany; Sumburgh, Shetland, Scotland; Tallinn, Estonia; Tenerife, Spain; Thessaloniki, Greece; Tirana, Albania; Toronto, Canada; Toulouse, France; Turin, Italy; Valencia, Spain; Venice, Italy; Verona, Italy; Vienna, Austria; Warsaw, Poland; Washington D.C., USA; Wroclaw, Poland; Zadar, Croatia; Zakynthos (Zante), Greece
