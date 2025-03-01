Edinburgh Airport's best flight routes, with more than 151 great places to visit

Published 1st Mar 2025, 09:09 BST
Before booking your next holiday, take a look at the full list of destinations you can fly to from Edinburgh Airport in 2025.

With Scotland’s busiest airport right on our doorstep, locals are spoiled for choice when it comes to travelling abroad, with more than 150 places to fly to from Edinburgh Airport.

Scroll through our photo gallery to discover 12 exciting new destinations to fly to from the Capital in 2025 – and below, check out all the amazing places you can visit this year.

Over 150 destinations to fly to from Edinburgh Airport in 2025:

Agadir, Morocco; Alicante, Spain; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Antalya, Turkey; Athens, Greece; Atlanta, USA; Barcelona, Spain; Bari, Italy; Basel, Switzerland; Beijing, China, Belfast, Nothern Ireland; Bergen, Norway; Bergerac, France; Berlin, Germany; Beziers, France; Biarritz, France; Billund, Denmark; Birmingham, England; Bodrum, Turkey; Bologna, Italy; Bordeaux, France; Boston, USA; Bourgas, Bulgaria; Bournemouth, England; Bratislava, Slovakia; Bristol, England; Brussels, Belgium; Bucharest, Romania; Budapest, Hungary; Calgary, Canada; Cardiff, Wales; Catania, Italy; Chambery, France; Chicago, USA; Cologne, Germany; Copenhagen, Denmark; Corfu, Greece; Cork, Ireland

Dalaman, Turkey; Derry/Londonderry, Northern Ireland; Doha, Qatar; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Dublin, Ireland; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Dusseldorf, Germany; Eindhoven, Netherlands; Enfidha, Tunisia; Exeter, England; Faro, Portugal; Faroe Islands, part of the Kingdom of Denmark; Florence, Italy; Frankfurt, Germany; Fuerteventura, Canary Islands, Spain; Gdansk, Poland; Geneva, Switzerland; Gibraltar, Spain; Gothenburg, Sweden; Gran Canaria, Canary Islands Spain; Grenoble, France; Guernsey, Channel Islands; Halifax, Canada; Hamburg, Germany; Helsinki, Finland; Heraklion (Crete), Greece; Hurghada, Egypt; Ibiza, Spain; Innsbruck, Austria; West Knock, Ireland; Isle of Man; Istanbul, Turkey; Izmir, Turkey; Jersey

Katowice, Poland; Kaunas, Lithuania; Kefalonia, Greece; Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland; Kos, Greece; Kraków, Poland; Lanzarote, Spain; Larnaca, Cyprus; Lisbon, Portugal; London City, London, England; London Gatwick, London, England; London Heathrow, London, England; London Luton, London, England; London Stansted, London, England; Lyon, France; Madeira, Portugal; Madrid, Spain; Malaga, Spain; Malta; Marrakesh, Morocco; Marseille, France; Menorca, Spain; Milan, Italy; Munich, Germany; Nantes, France; Naples, Italy; New York, USA; Newquay, England; Nice, France; Orlando, USA; Oslo, Norway; Palermo, Italy; Palma, Spain; Paphos, Cyprus; Paris, France

Philadelphia, USA; Pisa, Italy; Poitiers, France; Porto, Portugal; Poznan, Poland; Prague, Czech Republic; Preveza, Greece; Reus, Spain; Reykjavik, Iceland; Rhodes, Greece; Riga, Latvia; Rome, Italy; Rotterdam, Netherlands; Rovaniemi, Finland; Salzburg, Austria; San Sebastian, Spain; Santander, Spain; Santorini, Greece; Sardinia, Italy; Seville, Spain; Shannon, Ireland; Sofia, Bulgaria; Southampton, England; Split, Croatia; Stockholm, Sweden; Stornoway, Outer Hebrides, Scotland Stuttgart, Germany; Sumburgh, Shetland, Scotland; Tallinn, Estonia; Tenerife, Spain; Thessaloniki, Greece; Tirana, Albania; Toronto, Canada; Toulouse, France; Turin, Italy; Valencia, Spain; Venice, Italy; Verona, Italy; Vienna, Austria; Warsaw, Poland; Washington D.C., USA; Wroclaw, Poland; Zadar, Croatia; Zakynthos (Zante), Greece

Have a look through our gallery to see 12 exciting new destinations to fly to from Edinburgh in 2025.

1. 12 new destinations to fly to from Edinburgh in 2025

Have a look through our gallery to see 12 exciting new destinations to fly to from Edinburgh in 2025.

JetBlue's summer service will operate from May 23 to October 25, flying daily between Scotland’s capital and one of the USA’s most famous cities on an A321neo.

2. Boston, USA

JetBlue's summer service will operate from May 23 to October 25, flying daily between Scotland's capital and one of the USA's most famous cities on an A321neo.

The daily seasonal route between Edinburgh and Philadelphia will be reinstated this year as American Airlines returns to Scotland. The airline will be back in Scotland’s capital for the first time since 2019, with its first flight from Edinburgh departing on May 24, 2025. The service will end on October 5 and will be served by a Boeing 787-800 aircraft.

3. Philadelphia, USA

The daily seasonal route between Edinburgh and Philadelphia will be reinstated this year as American Airlines returns to Scotland. The airline will be back in Scotland's capital for the first time since 2019, with its first flight from Edinburgh departing on May 24, 2025. The service will end on October 5 and will be served by a Boeing 787-800 aircraft.

As part of Loganair's summer 2025 schedule, a weekly service will operate on Saturdays between May 24 and September 13, departing Edinburgh at 4.10pm and touching down in Guernsey at 6.10pm. The return service leaves Guernsey at 6.40pm, arriving in Edinburgh at 8.45pm.

4. Guernsey, the Channel Islands

As part of Loganair's summer 2025 schedule, a weekly service will operate on Saturdays between May 24 and September 13, departing Edinburgh at 4.10pm and touching down in Guernsey at 6.10pm. The return service leaves Guernsey at 6.40pm, arriving in Edinburgh at 8.45pm.

