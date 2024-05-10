Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pegasus Airlines will operate twice weekly flights from Edinburgh to Istanbul

An airline has launched flights between Edinburgh and Istanbul – and seats are being offered for just £1.

Flights with Pegasus Airlines will run between the Capital and the ancient Turkish city from June 27, with 2,500 one-way seats available at the special price plus tax for bookings made by May 16. The offer is available on August 4, 8, 11, 15 and 18, and September 1, 5, 8, 12, 19, 26 and 29.

Regular single fares start at £49.99 on the year-round service, which will be operated by the budget carrier’s Airbus A320/321 aircraft.

Flights are scheduled for twice a week departing on Thursdays and Sundays to Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen airport. Flights from Istanbul will leave at 11.40am, arriving in Edinburgh at 2.25pm. They will depart from Edinburgh at 3.30pm and arrive in Instanbul at 10pm

Kate Sherry, Chief Commercial Officer (Aero) at Edinburgh Airport, said: “We’re really excited to welcome Pegasus to Edinburgh this summer and see another new airline spread its wings in Scotland.

“Passengers are always looking for choice and by offering another connection to Istanbul, one of the most fascinating cities in the world, we are making their travel as easy and as smooth as possible.

“We look forward to seeing Pegasus at Edinburgh and will work closely with our new partners to make the route a success.”

Onur Dedeköylü, Pegasus Airlines' Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), added: “We are delighted to be launching new regular scheduled flights connecting Istanbul and Edinburgh as the summer season starts.