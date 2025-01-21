Edinburgh Airport: The 12 cheapest city breaks you can fly to from Edinburgh in February 2025

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 21st Jan 2025, 16:19 BST

The January blues getting you down? We've found cheap flights to 12 incredible cities to help lift your spirits – all direct from Edinburgh Airport in February 2025.

Many of us are feeling the squeeze just now, but you don't have to spend a fortune to fly to some amazing city break destinations.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see a dozen fabulous foreign cities you can fly to direct from Edinburgh Airport in February 2025 – and all for under £100.

All prices correct as of 21 January - research by hospitality experts Accor.

Scroll through our gallery to see the 12 cheapest city breaks you can fly to from Edinburgh in February 2025. Photo: Pixabay

1. The 12 cheapest city breaks from Edinburgh in February

Scroll through our gallery to see the 12 cheapest city breaks you can fly to from Edinburgh in February 2025. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Direct flights are available from Edinburgh Airport for £55.48 in February 2025. Price correct on as January 21, 2025.

2. Dublin, Ireland

Direct flights are available from Edinburgh Airport for £55.48 in February 2025. Price correct on as January 21, 2025. Photo: Pixabay

Direct flights are available from Edinburgh Airport for £63.84 in February 2025. Price correct on as January 21, 2025.

3. Brussels, Belgium

Direct flights are available from Edinburgh Airport for £63.84 in February 2025. Price correct on as January 21, 2025. Photo: Pixabay

Direct flights are available from Edinburgh Airport for £81.32 in February 2025. Price correct on as January 21, 2025.

4. Copenhagen, Denmark

Direct flights are available from Edinburgh Airport for £81.32 in February 2025. Price correct on as January 21, 2025. Photo: Pixabay

