Many of us are feeling the squeeze just now, but you don't have to spend a fortune to fly to some amazing city break destinations.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see a dozen fabulous foreign cities you can fly to direct from Edinburgh Airport in February 2025 – and all for under £100.

All prices correct as of 21 January - research by hospitality experts Accor.

The 12 cheapest city breaks from Edinburgh in February Scroll through our gallery to see the 12 cheapest city breaks you can fly to from Edinburgh in February 2025.

Dublin, Ireland Direct flights are available from Edinburgh Airport for £55.48 in February 2025. Price correct on as January 21, 2025.

Brussels, Belgium Direct flights are available from Edinburgh Airport for £63.84 in February 2025. Price correct on as January 21, 2025.