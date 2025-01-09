Edinburgh Airport: 150 places to fly to from Edinburgh Airport in 2025 - including 12 new routes

Discover the full list of cities and places you can fly to from Edinburgh Airport in 2025 –including some exciting new destinations.

With Scotland’s busiest airport on our doorstep, locals are spoiled for choice when it comes to travel, with over 150 destinations to fly to from Edinburgh Airport.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 exciting new destinations to fly to from the Capital in 2025 – and below, check out all the places you can visit this year.

Over 150 destinations to fly to from Edinburgh Airport in 2025:

Agadir, Morocco; Alicante, Spain; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Antalya, Turkey; Athens, Greece; Atlanta, USA; Barcelona, Spain; Bari, Italy; Basel, Switzerland; Beijing, China, Belfast, Nothern Ireland; Bergen, Norway; Bergerac, France; Berlin, Germany; Beziers, France; Biarritz, France; Billund, Denmark; Birmingham, England; Bodrum, Turkey; Bologna, Italy; Bordeaux, France; Boston, USA; Bourgas, Bulgaria; Bournemouth, England; Bratislava, Slovakia; Bristol, England; Brussels, Belgium; Bucharest, Romania; Budapest, Hungary; Calgary, Canada; Cardiff, Wales; Catania, Italy; Chambery, France; Chicago, USA; Cologne, Germany; Copenhagen, Denmark; Corfu, Greece; Cork, Ireland

Dalaman, Turkey; Derry/Londonderry, Northern Ireland; Doha, Qatar; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Dublin, Ireland; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Dusseldorf, Germany; Eindhoven, Netherlands; Enfidha, Tunisia; Exeter, England; Faro, Portugal; Faroe Islands, part of the Kingdom of Denmark; Florence, Italy; Frankfurt, Germany; Fuerteventura, Canary Islands, Spain; Gdansk, Poland; Geneva, Switzerland; Gibraltar, Spain; Gothenburg, Sweden; Gran Canaria, Canary Islands Spain; Grenoble, France; Guernsey, Channel Islands; Halifax, Canada; Hamburg, Germany; Helsinki, Finland; Heraklion (Crete), Greece; Hurghada, Egypt; Ibiza, Spain; Innsbruck, Austria; West Knock, Ireland; Isle of Man; Istanbul, Turkey; Izmir, Turkey; Jersey

Katowice, Poland; Kaunas, Lithuania; Kefalonia, Greece; Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland; Kos, Greece; Kraków, Poland; Lanzarote, Spain; Larnaca, Cyprus; Lisbon, Portugal; London City, London, England; London Gatwick, London, England; London Heathrow, London, England; London Luton, London, England; London Stansted, London, England; Lyon, France; Madeira, Portugal; Madrid, Spain; Malaga, Spain; Malta; Marrakesh, Morocco; Marseille, France; Menorca, Spain; Milan, Italy; Munich, Germany; Nantes, France; Naples, Italy; New York, USA; Newquay, England; Nice, France; Orlando, USA; Oslo, Norway; Palermo, Italy; Palma, Spain; Paphos, Cyprus; Paris, France

Philadelphia, USA; Pisa, Italy; Poitiers, France; Porto, Portugal; Poznan, Poland; Prague, Czech Republic; Preveza, Greece; Reus, Spain; Reykjavik, Iceland; Rhodes, Greece; Riga, Latvia; Rome, Italy; Rotterdam, Netherlands; Rovaniemi, Finland; Salzburg, Austria; San Sebastian, Spain; Santander, Spain; Santorini, Greece; Sardinia, Italy; Seville, Spain; Shannon, Ireland; Sofia, Bulgaria; Southampton, England; Split, Croatia; Stockholm, Sweden; Stornoway, Outer Hebrides, Scotland Stuttgart, Germany; Sumburgh, Shetland, Scotland; Tallinn, Estonia; Tenerife, Spain; Thessaloniki, Greece; Tirana, Albania; Toronto, Canada; Toulouse, France; Turin, Italy; Valencia, Spain; Venice, Italy; Verona, Italy; Vienna, Austria; Warsaw, Poland; Washington D.C., USA; Wroclaw, Poland; Zadar, Croatia; Zakynthos (Zante), Greece

1. 12 exciting new destinations to fly to from Edinburgh in 2025

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 exciting new destinations to fly to from Edinburgh in 2025. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

The Austrian Airlines flights will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays on an Airbus A320 aircraft, with services running from June to September 2025.

2. Vienna, Austria

The Austrian Airlines flights will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays on an Airbus A320 aircraft, with services running from June to September 2025. Photo: Pixabay

A new flight linking Edinburgh to Bergen will offer travellers easy access to Norway's world-famous fjords. Norwegian is launching the new direct route from Edinburgh Airport to the stunning Scandinavian city from June 20, 2025, when they will be running two flights per week until October 8.

3. Bergen, Norway

A new flight linking Edinburgh to Bergen will offer travellers easy access to Norway's world-famous fjords. Norwegian is launching the new direct route from Edinburgh Airport to the stunning Scandinavian city from June 20, 2025, when they will be running two flights per week until October 8. Photo: Pixabay

A new year-round city route from Edinburgh to Dusseldorf will also operate for the first time this summer. EasyJet flights to Dusseldorf are set to take off on May 2 and operate twice-weekly every Monday and Friday throughout the year.

4. Dusseldorf, Germany

A new year-round city route from Edinburgh to Dusseldorf will also operate for the first time this summer. EasyJet flights to Dusseldorf are set to take off on May 2 and operate twice-weekly every Monday and Friday throughout the year. Photo: Pixabay

