With Scotland’s busiest airport on our doorstep, locals are spoiled for choice when it comes to travel, with over 150 destinations to fly to from Edinburgh Airport.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 exciting new destinations to fly to from the Capital in 2025 – and below, check out all the places you can visit this year.
Over 150 destinations to fly to from Edinburgh Airport in 2025:
Agadir, Morocco; Alicante, Spain; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Antalya, Turkey; Athens, Greece; Atlanta, USA; Barcelona, Spain; Bari, Italy; Basel, Switzerland; Beijing, China, Belfast, Nothern Ireland; Bergen, Norway; Bergerac, France; Berlin, Germany; Beziers, France; Biarritz, France; Billund, Denmark; Birmingham, England; Bodrum, Turkey; Bologna, Italy; Bordeaux, France; Boston, USA; Bourgas, Bulgaria; Bournemouth, England; Bratislava, Slovakia; Bristol, England; Brussels, Belgium; Bucharest, Romania; Budapest, Hungary; Calgary, Canada; Cardiff, Wales; Catania, Italy; Chambery, France; Chicago, USA; Cologne, Germany; Copenhagen, Denmark; Corfu, Greece; Cork, Ireland
Dalaman, Turkey; Derry/Londonderry, Northern Ireland; Doha, Qatar; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Dublin, Ireland; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Dusseldorf, Germany; Eindhoven, Netherlands; Enfidha, Tunisia; Exeter, England; Faro, Portugal; Faroe Islands, part of the Kingdom of Denmark; Florence, Italy; Frankfurt, Germany; Fuerteventura, Canary Islands, Spain; Gdansk, Poland; Geneva, Switzerland; Gibraltar, Spain; Gothenburg, Sweden; Gran Canaria, Canary Islands Spain; Grenoble, France; Guernsey, Channel Islands; Halifax, Canada; Hamburg, Germany; Helsinki, Finland; Heraklion (Crete), Greece; Hurghada, Egypt; Ibiza, Spain; Innsbruck, Austria; West Knock, Ireland; Isle of Man; Istanbul, Turkey; Izmir, Turkey; Jersey
Katowice, Poland; Kaunas, Lithuania; Kefalonia, Greece; Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland; Kos, Greece; Kraków, Poland; Lanzarote, Spain; Larnaca, Cyprus; Lisbon, Portugal; London City, London, England; London Gatwick, London, England; London Heathrow, London, England; London Luton, London, England; London Stansted, London, England; Lyon, France; Madeira, Portugal; Madrid, Spain; Malaga, Spain; Malta; Marrakesh, Morocco; Marseille, France; Menorca, Spain; Milan, Italy; Munich, Germany; Nantes, France; Naples, Italy; New York, USA; Newquay, England; Nice, France; Orlando, USA; Oslo, Norway; Palermo, Italy; Palma, Spain; Paphos, Cyprus; Paris, France
Philadelphia, USA; Pisa, Italy; Poitiers, France; Porto, Portugal; Poznan, Poland; Prague, Czech Republic; Preveza, Greece; Reus, Spain; Reykjavik, Iceland; Rhodes, Greece; Riga, Latvia; Rome, Italy; Rotterdam, Netherlands; Rovaniemi, Finland; Salzburg, Austria; San Sebastian, Spain; Santander, Spain; Santorini, Greece; Sardinia, Italy; Seville, Spain; Shannon, Ireland; Sofia, Bulgaria; Southampton, England; Split, Croatia; Stockholm, Sweden; Stornoway, Outer Hebrides, Scotland Stuttgart, Germany; Sumburgh, Shetland, Scotland; Tallinn, Estonia; Tenerife, Spain; Thessaloniki, Greece; Tirana, Albania; Toronto, Canada; Toulouse, France; Turin, Italy; Valencia, Spain; Venice, Italy; Verona, Italy; Vienna, Austria; Warsaw, Poland; Washington D.C., USA; Wroclaw, Poland; Zadar, Croatia; Zakynthos (Zante), Greece
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.