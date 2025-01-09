With Scotland’s busiest airport on our doorstep, locals are spoiled for choice when it comes to travel, with over 150 destinations to fly to from Edinburgh Airport.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 exciting new destinations to fly to from the Capital in 2025 – and below, check out all the places you can visit this year.

Over 150 destinations to fly to from Edinburgh Airport in 2025:

Agadir, Morocco; Alicante, Spain; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Antalya, Turkey; Athens, Greece; Atlanta, USA; Barcelona, Spain; Bari, Italy; Basel, Switzerland; Beijing, China, Belfast, Nothern Ireland; Bergen, Norway; Bergerac, France; Berlin, Germany; Beziers, France; Biarritz, France; Billund, Denmark; Birmingham, England; Bodrum, Turkey; Bologna, Italy; Bordeaux, France; Boston, USA; Bourgas, Bulgaria; Bournemouth, England; Bratislava, Slovakia; Bristol, England; Brussels, Belgium; Bucharest, Romania; Budapest, Hungary; Calgary, Canada; Cardiff, Wales; Catania, Italy; Chambery, France; Chicago, USA; Cologne, Germany; Copenhagen, Denmark; Corfu, Greece; Cork, Ireland

Dalaman, Turkey; Derry/Londonderry, Northern Ireland; Doha, Qatar; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Dublin, Ireland; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Dusseldorf, Germany; Eindhoven, Netherlands; Enfidha, Tunisia; Exeter, England; Faro, Portugal; Faroe Islands, part of the Kingdom of Denmark; Florence, Italy; Frankfurt, Germany; Fuerteventura, Canary Islands, Spain; Gdansk, Poland; Geneva, Switzerland; Gibraltar, Spain; Gothenburg, Sweden; Gran Canaria, Canary Islands Spain; Grenoble, France; Guernsey, Channel Islands; Halifax, Canada; Hamburg, Germany; Helsinki, Finland; Heraklion (Crete), Greece; Hurghada, Egypt; Ibiza, Spain; Innsbruck, Austria; West Knock, Ireland; Isle of Man; Istanbul, Turkey; Izmir, Turkey; Jersey

Katowice, Poland; Kaunas, Lithuania; Kefalonia, Greece; Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland; Kos, Greece; Kraków, Poland; Lanzarote, Spain; Larnaca, Cyprus; Lisbon, Portugal; London City, London, England; London Gatwick, London, England; London Heathrow, London, England; London Luton, London, England; London Stansted, London, England; Lyon, France; Madeira, Portugal; Madrid, Spain; Malaga, Spain; Malta; Marrakesh, Morocco; Marseille, France; Menorca, Spain; Milan, Italy; Munich, Germany; Nantes, France; Naples, Italy; New York, USA; Newquay, England; Nice, France; Orlando, USA; Oslo, Norway; Palermo, Italy; Palma, Spain; Paphos, Cyprus; Paris, France

Philadelphia, USA; Pisa, Italy; Poitiers, France; Porto, Portugal; Poznan, Poland; Prague, Czech Republic; Preveza, Greece; Reus, Spain; Reykjavik, Iceland; Rhodes, Greece; Riga, Latvia; Rome, Italy; Rotterdam, Netherlands; Rovaniemi, Finland; Salzburg, Austria; San Sebastian, Spain; Santander, Spain; Santorini, Greece; Sardinia, Italy; Seville, Spain; Shannon, Ireland; Sofia, Bulgaria; Southampton, England; Split, Croatia; Stockholm, Sweden; Stornoway, Outer Hebrides, Scotland Stuttgart, Germany; Sumburgh, Shetland, Scotland; Tallinn, Estonia; Tenerife, Spain; Thessaloniki, Greece; Tirana, Albania; Toronto, Canada; Toulouse, France; Turin, Italy; Valencia, Spain; Venice, Italy; Verona, Italy; Vienna, Austria; Warsaw, Poland; Washington D.C., USA; Wroclaw, Poland; Zadar, Croatia; Zakynthos (Zante), Greece

12 exciting new destinations to fly to from Edinburgh in 2025

Vienna, Austria The Austrian Airlines flights will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays on an Airbus A320 aircraft, with services running from June to September 2025.

Bergen, Norway A new flight linking Edinburgh to Bergen will offer travellers easy access to Norway's world-famous fjords. Norwegian is launching the new direct route from Edinburgh Airport to the stunning Scandinavian city from June 20, 2025, when they will be running two flights per week until October 8.