Edinburgh has always had a buzzing nightlife scene – regardless of what decade – and today we’re looking back at some old pubs and clubs that we’ve lost over the years.
Have a look through our gallery and let memories come flooding back.
1. 25 lost Edinburgh pubs and clubs
Scroll through our photo gallery to see 25 lost Edinburgh pubs and clubs. Photo: Third Party
2. The Highwayman
Here we can see the exterior of The Highwayman lounge bar in January 1978. Located at St Andrew Square Bus Station, the pub had a reputation for being a bit dodgy, but it was still popular with travellers looking for a lastie before the journey home. Photo: TSPL
3. Eros Elite
Saturday night revellers throwing shapes on the dancefloor at Eros Elite, Fountainbridge, 2 September 2000. Photo: Third Party
4. Rutherford's Bar
This stunning establishment on Drummond Street was once frequented by Edinburgh writer Robert Louis Stevenson. These days, the building houses a Treasure Island-themed restaurant called Hispaniola, run by the Ciao Roma Group. Photo: National World
