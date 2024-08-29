Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A budget airline has announced flights to some popular European Christmas market destinations – direct from Edinburgh Airport.

In response to enormous demand, Jet2 has announced a new programme flying passengers to Prague and Vienna as part of its winter 2025/26 schedule.

With multiple weekly services on sale and friendly flight times, those hoping to escape to a winter wonderland can choose a duration and departure date to suit their budgets and needs, whether that is a weekend trip, a long weekend or even longer.

Customers booking a Christmas Markets getaway can choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com or an ATOL protected package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks available for a low £60 per person deposit.

Jet2 has announced a new programme flying passengers from Edinburgh to Prague and Vienna, which are famed for their Christmas markets.

Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include flights with Jet2.com including 22kg hold luggage and 10kg cabin luggage, as well as a choice of 2-5 star hotels in central locations, providing the perfect base from which to explore and experience the best Christmas Market destinations in Europe.

The Edinburgh Airport flights are as follows:

Mini-series of flights and breaks to Vienna with two weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 20th November 2025 to 4th January 2026.

Scheduled services also operating twice weekly (Thursday and Sunday) to Prague.

Steve Heapy, CEO, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “The demand we are seeing for our enormously popular Christmas Markets programme continues to increase, which is why we have responded and put our Christmas Market destinations on sale for Winter 25/26 from Edinburgh Airport.

“This latest programme includes the return of a mini-series of trips to Vienna, as well as to flights and city breaks to Prague. As more people look to escape to a winter wonderland next winter and take advantage of all the fantastic benefits provided by Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks, we know that our Winter 25/26 Christmas Markets collection will be as popular as ever.

“We look forward to taking customers to these magical destinations next year and helping them to feel their most festive.”

Jonny Macneal, Head of Aviation at Edinburgh Airport, said: “The introduction of festive flights to Prague and Vienna is fantastic news for anyone who finds themselves mulling over a Christmas getaway.