Fans of the Philly cheesesteak rejoice! American Airlines is to operate a daily summer route between Edinburgh and Philadelphia - for the first time in five years.

The route, which starts in May 2025, will run daily through to October, using a Boeing 787-800 aircraft.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming American Airlines back to Edinburgh as it reinstates its direct seasonal service to Philadelphia.

“This sees us reconnecting – and significantly surpassing – all of our pre-Covid Transatlantic routes, demonstrating the significant demand North American demand for Edinburgh and Scotland.

“Seeing that American Airlines tailfin back in the Scottish capital is something we are all looking forward to, and we know that reconnecting our two historic cities will generate excitement on both sides of the Atlantic.”

José Freig, from American Airlines, said: “The customer demand for flights to and from Europe continues to be strong as travellers seek to explore cities full of culture and history. Edinburgh was a key dot on the map for American Airlines when we first launched our Scottish service back in 2015 and we are excited to return in summer 2025.

“With this route, our customers in Scotland will have access to one of our fastest growing U.S. hubs in Philadelphia, from where they can connect to explore new destinations the US and beyond have to offer.”

As the airline continues to grow its trans-Atlantic service, American Airlines will also add new routes to Athens, Greece (ATH); Madrid (MAD); Milan (MXP) and Rome (FCO). Launched in 2024, the carrier will also bring back flights to Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH); Naples, Italy (NAP); and Nice, France (NCE) for the 2025 summer travel season.